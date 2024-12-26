Amateur Photographer verdict Offers an excellent middle ground between lightweight models and premium offerings. It’s a versatile choice for photographers and videographers alike Pros Excellent 4K video

While the DJI Air 3S tips the scales at 724g, over the magic 250g weight that attracts the lowest level of regulation, it strikes a nice balance between portability, performance and value. That makes it a strong contender in the mid-range drone market, it will likely make it to out best drones with cameras list as well. Its extra weight means it’s considerably more robust than lightweight drones like the DJI Mini 4 Pro while being far more affordable than the premium DJI Mavic 3 Pro.

DJI Air 3S at a glance:

$1,099 / £959 with RC-N3 Controller

$1,399 / £1,239 Fly More Combo with RC-N3 Controller

$1,599 / £1,439 Fly More Combo with RC2 Controller

50MP, 24mm equivalent camera with 1-inch type sensor

48MP, 70mm equivalent camera with 1/1.3-inch type sensor

4K video recording at 24/25/30/48/50/60p/120fps

48GB internal storage and micro-SD slot

3-axis mechanical stabilisation

Weight 724g

DJI Air 3S. Image: Angela Nicholson

Like DJI’s other recent drones, the Air 3S is very easy to fly but it’s essential to make a few checks and update the firmware before your first flight. With charged batteries, the drone and controller connect quickly and the propellers are easy to fit (taking note of their diagonal pairing). If you’re unsure of the Drone Regulations, visit the CAA’s website at caa.co.uk/drones to check you’re ready to fly legally.

As usual, the Air 3S has three flight modes, Cinematic, Normal and Sport, that are selectable via a switch on the controller. Cinematic mode is a great choice when you’re shooting video because the flight movements, including acceleration and deceleration, are super-smooth. The drone zips about at up to 10m/s in Sport mode, which is fun, but use it with caution because it’s easy to overshoot your intended stopping point. Thankfully, the gimbal does a great job of ironing out the jerks from poor piloting or breezy conditions.

DJI Air 3S. Image: Angela Nicholson FC9113 · f/1.8 · 1/120s · 8.67mm · ISO100

DJI Air 3S – Key features:

Folding design : the Air 3S’s arms fold against the body to make it easier to transport

: the Air 3S’s arms fold against the body to make it easier to transport Bayonet-fit propellers : the four propellers are easy to fit and replace with no tools required

: the four propellers are easy to fit and replace with no tools required Omni-directional object detection : sensors around the drone help it avoid objects and stay safe during flight

: sensors around the drone help it avoid objects and stay safe during flight Twin Cameras: the two cameras are well-matched with a 24mm f/1.8 50MP wide-angle and a 70mm f/2.8 48MP short telephoto

DJI Air 3S. Image: Angela Nicholson

DJI Air 3S – Dual Cameras

At the heart of the Air 3S is a dual-camera system, comprising a primary camera with a 50MP 1-inch CMOS sensor paired with a 24mm equivalent lens, and a 48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS telephoto camera with a focal length equivalent to 70mm. This combination enables a level of creative flexibility familiar to anyone used to zooming from 24mm to 70mm on a full-frame camera, or 16-50mm on an APS-C format model. The main camera’s larger sensor and bigger aperture enhances its low-light capability and give it the edge for still image quality. But both cameras support 12MP or full-resolution stills-shooting and 4K video recording up to 60fps, or 120fps in slow motion mode.

DJI Air 3S. Image: Angela Nicholson FC9113 · f/1.8 · 1/15s · 8.67mm · ISO400

The cameras also support advanced video modes, including 10-bit D-Log M and HDR, for creators looking for greater flexibility in post-production. DJI also promises up to 14 stops of dynamic range for more natural gradations and better tonal detail in high-contrast scenes. In practice, this means detailed footage even in challenging lighting, such as during sunrises or sunsets, and raw files with a good level of latitude.

DJI Air 3S. Image: Angela Nicholson

DJI Air 3S – Automated features

The Air 3S introduces a ‘Free Panorama’ mode, which simplifies capturing wide scenes with multiple frames and stitching them together in-camera. Alternatively, you can combine the images manually for greater control. This feature is particularly useful for landscapes and architectural photography, however, the 70mm lens is a better choice if you want to avoid the distortion associated with combining images captured using the wide lens.

DJI Air 3S. Image: Angela Nicholson FC9113 · f/1.8 · 1/120s · 8.67mm · ISO100

DJI has equipped the Air 3S with a collection of safety features, including an omni-directional obstacle-sensing system. Six vision sensors and downward-facing infrared sensors enable obstacle detection even in low light, for greater flight safety. They work well, but I shied away from flying the drone towards objects in Sport mode to see if it would stop in time.

DJI Air 3S. Image: Angela Nicholson

The Smart Return to Home (RTH), Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS), ActiveTrack 360 and Subject Focusing also work seamlessly to prevent collisions and help you get smooth, sharp footage.

The Air 3S’s maximum flight time is listed as 45 minutes, but I found that in normal flying conditions, 32 to 38 minutes is a more realistic duration. The controller gives you plenty of warning when the battery life is low and will activate the Return to Home feature when there’s around 5 minutes left. You can override this to get more flying time but expect lots of alarm beeping.

DJI Air 3S – ND Filters

The Air 3S’s camera lenses are protected by a filter that can be removed with a slight twist and replaced with a neutral density filter. In sunny conditions, an ND filter is essential to keep the shutter speed down to a level suitable for recording video. DJI sells a set of three ND filters separately and in the Fly More Combo kits.

DJI Air 3S. Image: Angela Nicholson FC9113 · f/1.8 · 1/100s · 8.67mm · ISO200

DJI Air 3S – Verdict

The DJI Air 3S is an excellent drone that bridges the gap between lightweight models and premium offerings. Its dual-camera setup, advanced safety features and robust flight performance make it a versatile choice for photographers and videographers alike. It’s also capable of producing video footage that will impress and still images that stand scrutiny. Flare can be an issue in sunny conditions, but it tends to appear as a small hotspot that can be cloned out.

The DJI RC 2 Controller, which has its own screen, is a much nicer option than the DJI RC-N3 Controller. But it bumps the cost significantly.

