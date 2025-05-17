Amateur Photographer verdict The 3 Legged Thing Alana DocZ kit is a really high quality piece of kit that will do a great job when you need to support large telephoto lenses. The DocZ base adds useful extra stability when needed. Pros Reasonably lightweight

Extremely sturdy

Easy to use twist locks

DocZ base adds extra stability Cons Cheaper monopods are available

The 3 Legged Thing Alana is a 5-section carbon-fibre monopod with quick twist locks for adjusting its height. It’s reasonably lightweight, at 643g, and has a travel-friendly 45cm folded length. It can be bought either on its own, or with the DocZ tripod stabiliser. There’s a choice of two finishes, either Darkness (all black) or Grey, which has an attractive dark metallic green finish to the metalwork. Here we’re looking at the Grey DocZ kit.

3 Legged Thing Alana at a glance:

$149.99 / £129.99 monopod only

$199.99 / £169.99 with Docz tripod base

5-section carbon-fibre monopod

1.58m maximum height

44.8cm folded length

643g weight (1.17kg with DocZ)

60kg max load (20kg with DocZ)

Available in Darkness or Grey

3leggedthing.com

So why use a monopod? If you shoot a lot of wildlife or sports photography, chances are you’ll end up with a long telephoto lens. And while such lenses are getting increasingly manageable, many are still too heavy to use hand-held for extended periods. This is where a monopod comes in, as it will take the weight so you can comfortably keep shooting for longer.

3 Legged Thing Alana key features:

Grip: The chunky rubberised grip provides an extremely secure hold

The chunky rubberised grip provides an extremely secure hold Strap: An adjustable wriststrap offers an extra degree of security

An adjustable wriststrap offers an extra degree of security Camera attachment: There’s a 1/4in screw with a sprung, retracting 3/8in collar for attaching the monopod to your camera or a head

There’s a 1/4in screw with a sprung, retracting 3/8in collar for attaching the monopod to your camera or a head Interchangeable foot: The large rubber foot can be removed, and replaced with either the DocZ tripod base, or a ground spike

3 Legged Thing Alana with the DocZ tripod foot. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Used on its own, the 3 Legged Thing Alana is a straightforward and robust support. Large twist locks make it really easy to set to your required length, even when wearing gloves. It’ll hold a camera comfortably at eye level for photographers up to at least 6-foot (1.8m) tall, or indeed rather more, depending on the design of your lens’s tripod foot and whether you’re using a head.

3 Legged Thing DocZ base

I’d recommend getting the DocZ tripod base kit, as this adds useful extra stability and versatility. It simply screws on in place of the standard foot, which means it’s very quick and easy to install or remove. The short tripod legs fold up out of the way when they’re not needed, revealing another rubber foot so you can continue using the monopod.

3 Legged Thing Alana with DocZ base folded up. Image credit: Andy Westlake

A ball-and-socket joint provides flexibility for shooting on uneven ground, while also allowing easy panning and a degree of tilt. Twisting the DocZ’s foot adjusts the friction of the ball joint, while a screw collar allows you to lock the monopod in the vertical position. It’s all extremely well designed and thought-through.

Close-up of the DocZ base, showing the orange ball joint and collar, and the foot that also provides friction adjustment. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Head options

You can attach a monopod directly to a lens’s tripod mount, and often that’s the best option if you don’t need to tilt the camera to any great degree. However if you want to use a head, 3 Legged Thing’s best-matched option is the Airhed Trinity. This is a pan-and-tilt head which has an Arca-Swiss compatible quick-release clamp. It comes in a choice of three finishes – Darkness (black), Copper (orange) and Moss (green) – for £79.99.

There’s a 1/4in thread on top, with a retracting 3/8in surround, for attaching a head or a camera/lens directly. Image credit: Andy Westlake

However, some photographers might prefer to use a simple tilt head. I’m also a big fan of the SpeediGimbal (speedigimbal.co.uk) which provides excellent mobility and flexibility, and so is great for situations where you’re constantly changing the camera direction and angle, such as wildlife.

3 Legged Thing Alana DocZ kit: Our Verdict

I tested the Alana kit with several cameras and telephoto lenses. The heaviest and longest setup I used was the Sony A7R V and Sony FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS, at about 3.5kg. It took this weight with ease, and I’m confident it would support considerably weightier loads. Indeed 3 Legged Thing rates the kit to hold up to 20kg.

3 Legged Thing Alana in use with Sony A7R V and Sony 400-800mm zoom. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Overall, if you shoot a lot with large telephoto lenses and would like a lightweight yet sturdy monopod to take the strain, then the 3 Legged Thing Alana will do the job exceptionally well. It provides excellent support, folds down short, and should be tall enough for most photographers. The DocZ kit is well worth getting, too.

