The 3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity is a compact, lightweight pan-and-tilt tripod head. Built from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, it combines strength and durability with a sleek, portable design. While it’s primarily aimed at videographers, it’s an attractive choice for stills photography and wildlife watching.

3 Legged Thing AirHead Trinity at a glance:

$89.99 / £79.99

38mm Arca-Swiss compatible clamp

170˚ range of tilt

5 kg load capacity

7.7 x 21 cm (H x W) with arm

Weight 374g

3leggedthing.com

However, despite its name, the AirHed Trinity is actually a 2-way, or pan-and-tilt head. That means it’s designed primarily for landscape-orientation shooting. Consequently, photographers wishing to shoot in portrait orientation need a lens tripod collar with a foot to rotate the camera easily into the correct orientation. Thankfully, they are supplied with most long, heavy lenses.

The head is compatible with tripods, monopods, sliders and clamps featuring a standard 1/4″-20 or 3/8″-16 connector. It enables fluid panning and tilting, with a 360-degree panning base and a tilt range of 170 degrees (+90° upward, -80° downward). Meanwhile, its Arca-Swiss type quick-release plate means it’s compatible with a range of plates and brackets.

3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity Arca-Swiss clamp. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

3 Legged Thing AirHead Trinity: Key features

Detachable panning arm : The panning arm can be detached for transport and mounted on either side for use

: The panning arm can be detached for transport and mounted on either side for use Durable build: Aerospace-grade magnesium alloy construction

Aerospace-grade magnesium alloy construction Lock knobs : The panning and clamp locks both have knurled metal knobs

: The panning and clamp locks both have knurled metal knobs Panning base : There’s 360° panning movement

: There’s 360° panning movement Scale markings: The clamp and panning base have markings for accurate positioning

3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity in-hand. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Weighing 374g with the tilt arm attached, the head is light to carry, yet it can support a load of up to 5kg. As a result, the AirHed Trinity is capable of handling most camera setups, including large telephoto lenses.

At 7.7cm tall, the AirHed Trinity is compact yet its solid magnesium alloy build impresses with a reassuringly robust feel. The pan and tilt controls have knurled metal knobs, providing excellent grip and precision as well as imparting a high-quality feel. The tilt friction is easy to adjust to suit different lenses and the head locks securely in place without slippage.

3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity pan/tilt arm. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

The 20cm pan/tilt arm, complete with a safety retainer, is detachable for storage and can be flipped to the opposite side for left-hand use. The ratchet mechanism allows fine angle adjustments, though the arm swivels slightly within its retainer, which may take getting used to.

During my testing, the AirHed Trinity performed well with a Nikon D7100 and an 80-400mm lens, giving excellent, stable support for exposures of several seconds when mounted via the lens collar.

Videographers will appreciate the smooth panning and tilting movements, which make tracking subjects seamless. There’s also minimal adjustment required when switching between different lenses, making it a practical option for both still and video work.

3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity panning base. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

3 Legged Thing sells the AirHed Trinity either by itself, or in video kits with its Corey, Travis, Patti, Billy, and Brian 2.0 tripods. There are also monopod ‘superkits’ that include any of 3 Legged Thing’s Punks or Legend monopods and the Docs foot stabiliser.

3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity: Our Verdict

The 3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity is a robust, portable tripod head offering smooth operation and strong support. Its compact design and intuitive controls make it a reliable companion for both photographers and videographers. While a lens tripod collar is essential for portrait orientation shooting, the AirHed Trinity’s build quality, ease of use and affordable price make it an attractive choice for anyone looking to support heavy lenses while photographing sport or wildlife. It’s a great partner for a monopod.

