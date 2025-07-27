Amateur Photographer verdictThe 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision is a well made and very smooth pan-and-tilt head that’s useful for photographers as well as video. It’s just a shame you need a hex key to rotate the camera clamp.
- Smooth pan and tilt movements
- Useful rotating camera clamp
- Need a hex key to rotate the clamp
The 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision is a pan-and-tilt head that’s primarily designed for video. However, heads of this type are also very useful for achieving accurate composition with telephoto lenses, or for supporting spotting scopes.
3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision at a glance:
- $170 / £149.99
- Pan-and-tilt tripod head
- Rotating Arca-Swiss camera clamp
- 9.1cm height, 455g weight
- 5kg max load
- 3leggedthing.com
Essentially, the Airhed Vision is a slightly larger and heavier upgrade to the firm’s AirHed Trinity, but now with an additional trick, in that its camera clamp can be rotated through 90°. This allows it to accept cameras that are fitted with cages, L-brackets, or Arca-Swiss baseplates. Amongst other things, this facilitates switching between horizontal and vertical video recording.
In other respects, though, this head has a conventional design. It has a panning base that rotates extremely smoothly, with a built-in bubble level to avoid angled horizons. Above it, the tilt mechanism has a large locking lever that provides a degree of friction control, along with a counterbalance mechanism to stop the camera from flopping up or down. At the top, the camera clamp has its own bubble level.
3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision key features:
- Colours: The head comes in three variants: all-black, black with copper accents, or moss green
- Movements: There’s a 360° panning base and a 165° tilt mechanism, each with their own lock
- Pan handle: You can adjust the handle’s angle, fold it down for transport, or remove it completely if required
- Box contents: The head comes with 3 Legged Thing’s Toolz multi-tool and a 6cm-long Arca-Swiss camera plate
Camera clamp rotation
Rotating the clamp is a simple enough process. All you need to do is undo the hex bolt in the middle by about a turn and a half, spin the clamp, and then tighten the bolt up again. You can’t lock the clamp down at any angle, just at 90° intervals.
This process took me less than 15 seconds, just as long as I had a 4mm hex key to hand (and they come with practically every tripod under the sun). Alternatively, you can use the provided Toolz multi-tool, although you might want to remove the dangly split ring that otherwise gets in the way.
If, however, you forget to carry the requisite tool, you’re out of luck. Personally, I think it’s a shame that 3 Legged Thing hasn’t managed to make this a tool-free process. I’ve used plenty of other heads recently with rotating clamps that simply lock with a lever.
Of course, if you only use one clamp orientation or the other, it won’t be a problem. But if you swap between them frequently, it could rapidly get annoying.
That’s my only real gripe, though, as otherwise this is a really excellent head. Both the pan and tilt movements are really smooth, and unlike many smaller video heads, it’s perfectly happy with heavy loads.
I tested it using the OM System 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS ultra-telephoto zoom and OM-3 camera, which together weigh the best part of 3kg. I had no problem at all with pointing this 1200mm-equivalent lens pretty much exactly where I wanted.
Alternative options from 3 Legged Thing
If you want a slightly lighter, more affordable video head, then look at the Airhed Trinity. This lacks a rotating clamp, but costs just £80. Meanwhile those in need of a higher-end pro-spec option should consider the Airhed Cine, which comes in a choice of Arca-Swiss or 501-plate options for £320.
3 Legged Thing Airhed Trinity product photo gallery
3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision: Our Verdict
Overall, the 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision is a fine head that’s equally useful for both videographers and photographers using long telephoto lenses. Its rotating camera clamp is handy, too. It’s just a shame it needs a hex key to change.
