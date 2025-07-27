Amateur Photographer verdict The 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision is a well made and very smooth pan-and-tilt head that’s useful for photographers as well as video. It’s just a shame you need a hex key to rotate the camera clamp. Pros Smooth pan and tilt movements

Useful rotating camera clamp Cons Need a hex key to rotate the clamp

The 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision is a pan-and-tilt head that’s primarily designed for video. However, heads of this type are also very useful for achieving accurate composition with telephoto lenses, or for supporting spotting scopes.

3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision at a glance:

$170 / £149.99

Pan-and-tilt tripod head

Rotating Arca-Swiss camera clamp

9.1cm height, 455g weight

5kg max load

3leggedthing.com

Essentially, the Airhed Vision is a slightly larger and heavier upgrade to the firm’s AirHed Trinity, but now with an additional trick, in that its camera clamp can be rotated through 90°. This allows it to accept cameras that are fitted with cages, L-brackets, or Arca-Swiss baseplates. Amongst other things, this facilitates switching between horizontal and vertical video recording.

In other respects, though, this head has a conventional design. It has a panning base that rotates extremely smoothly, with a built-in bubble level to avoid angled horizons. Above it, the tilt mechanism has a large locking lever that provides a degree of friction control, along with a counterbalance mechanism to stop the camera from flopping up or down. At the top, the camera clamp has its own bubble level.

The Airhed Vision has a conventional design, with a tilt mechanism above a panning base. Image credit: Andy Westlake

3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision key features:

Colours : The head comes in three variants: all-black, black with copper accents, or moss green

: The head comes in three variants: all-black, black with copper accents, or moss green Movements : There’s a 360° panning base and a 165° tilt mechanism, each with their own lock

: There’s a 360° panning base and a 165° tilt mechanism, each with their own lock Pan handle : You can adjust the handle’s angle, fold it down for transport, or remove it completely if required

: You can adjust the handle’s angle, fold it down for transport, or remove it completely if required Box contents: The head comes with 3 Legged Thing’s Toolz multi-tool and a 6cm-long Arca-Swiss camera plate

The head comes with an Arca-Swiss camera plate and Toolz multi-tool. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Camera clamp rotation

Rotating the clamp is a simple enough process. All you need to do is undo the hex bolt in the middle by about a turn and a half, spin the clamp, and then tighten the bolt up again. You can’t lock the clamp down at any angle, just at 90° intervals.

To rotate the clamp, you need to undo the central bolt using a 4mm hex key. Image credit: Andy Westlake

This process took me less than 15 seconds, just as long as I had a 4mm hex key to hand (and they come with practically every tripod under the sun). Alternatively, you can use the provided Toolz multi-tool, although you might want to remove the dangly split ring that otherwise gets in the way.

If, however, you forget to carry the requisite tool, you’re out of luck. Personally, I think it’s a shame that 3 Legged Thing hasn’t managed to make this a tool-free process. I’ve used plenty of other heads recently with rotating clamps that simply lock with a lever.

In its standard configuration, the head will hold a telephoto zoom. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Of course, if you only use one clamp orientation or the other, it won’t be a problem. But if you swap between them frequently, it could rapidly get annoying.

That’s my only real gripe, though, as otherwise this is a really excellent head. Both the pan and tilt movements are really smooth, and unlike many smaller video heads, it’s perfectly happy with heavy loads.

Rotate the clamp, and you can use an L-bracket to shoot in portrait format. Image credit: Andy Westlake

I tested it using the OM System 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS ultra-telephoto zoom and OM-3 camera, which together weigh the best part of 3kg. I had no problem at all with pointing this 1200mm-equivalent lens pretty much exactly where I wanted.

Alternative options from 3 Legged Thing

If you want a slightly lighter, more affordable video head, then look at the Airhed Trinity. This lacks a rotating clamp, but costs just £80. Meanwhile those in need of a higher-end pro-spec option should consider the Airhed Cine, which comes in a choice of Arca-Swiss or 501-plate options for £320.

3 Legged Thing Airhed Trinity product photo gallery

3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision, right side view. Image credit: Andy Westlake 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision, left side view. Image credit: Andy Westlake 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision with clamp rotated through 90°. Image credit: Andy Westlake 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision. Image credit: Andy Westlake 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision. Image credit: Andy Westlake There’s a standard 3/8in tripod socket. Image credit: Andy Westlake The pan handle can be folded down for transport. Image credit: Andy Westlake Here you can see the pan and tilt locks, plus the camera clamp locking screw. Image credit: Andy Westlake Two bubble levels help keep your camera stright and level. Image credit: Andy Westlake

3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision: Our Verdict

Overall, the 3 Legged Thing Airhed Vision is a fine head that’s equally useful for both videographers and photographers using long telephoto lenses. Its rotating camera clamp is handy, too. It’s just a shame it needs a hex key to change.

