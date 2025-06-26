The results of the first round of our prestigious International Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025 competition are in! Michael Woodward wins the top place in this round with the image ‘Little Buckaroo’ of a junior rodeo participant during mutton busting. Meanwhile, Youssef Ahmed came first place in the Young APOY competition. Here are the top 10 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round One, Black & White, with comments by the AP team and our guest judge

Once you start to see in black & white, it’s almost impossible to stop, and that’s why this round always attracts a huge range of creative styles. The top ten can feature anything from a moody landscape to a wildlife shot, always with the focus on the light, form and tones that makes for a winning monochrome image. The best black & white shots are considered and created, not simply converted from a colour image at the processing stage, and that’s what makes our top ten, and our best camera club images, so compelling.

APOY 2025, Black & White winner – Little Buckaroo by Michael Woodward, California

Sony Cyber-shot, 16.4mm, 1/125sec at f/2.2, ISO 400

Image: Michael Woodward

Michael has captured a truly decisive moment – the boy’s expression, the motion blur and the setting all combine in an image that could have been taken yesterday or decades ago.

2. Atop a tower in San Gimignano by Peter Saphier, Italy, 90pts

Apple iPhone SE, 1/1748sec at f/2.2, 29mm (equiv), ISO 25

Image: Peter Saphier

Guest judge Dimpy Bhalotia says: ‘This photograph is a masterstroke of timing, geometry, and surrealism. Shot from an elevated vantage point, it transforms a quiet piazza into a living canvas of shadows, scale, and illusion. The bold silhouette of the bird mid-flight, perfectly aligned within the towering shadow of the structure, transcends the literal – becoming symbolic, almost mythical. The composition achieves a rare tension between stillness and motion, intimacy and grandeur. Every element, from the architectural symmetry to the fleeting presence of people below, contributes to a layered narrative that rewards slow viewing. It speaks to photography’s deepest power – to reveal the extraordinary in the everyday, without manipulation. The photograph floats between worlds: grounded in physical space, yet dreamlike in effect. This is what photography aspires to be – spontaneous, poetic, and eternal. An unforgettable moment caught in perfect harmony with light, shadow, and time.’

3. The commuter by David Travis, Staffordshire, 80pts

Olympus E-M1 Mark II, 45mm, 1/250sec at f/4, ISO 200, Godox AD200 flash shooting through Light Blaster

Image: David Travis

This is a very clever image that had a lot of us fooled. An apprently perfectly timed shot, showing a beautifully silhouetted commuter in the finest detail (we can make out his flat cap, his briefcase and the fact that he’s looking at his phone), it is in fact a still-life setup. David wanted to create an image that appeared to have been taken in the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. To achieve this, he made a cardboard cutout of the figure, photographed the strips of foreground and background light separately, then combined the two images in Photoshop. It was all shot on a tabletop. He has demonstrated a highly refined eye for detail, and skill in creating an atmospheric and evocative image. A very well-executed shot indeed.

4. Power of light and age by Alaa Nour, Egypt, 70pts

Canon EOS R6 Mark II, 24-105mm at 24mm, 1/160sec at f/4, ISO 125

Image: Alaa Nour

When we talk about an image being ‘seen’ in black & white, this is exactly what we mean. Had Alaa retained the colour here, there’s a strong chance the viewer would have been distracted by the subject’s surroundings. Instead, the skilled conversion to B&W means our eye goes straight to the man’s face, full of concentration on his task, with the stunning shafts of light serving only to highlight what is already an excellent composition. Shooting through the piles of fabric with a wide aperture has softened the frame, and ensured that the main subject is pin-sharp. The range of tones has been extremely sensitively managed, bringing out the variety of textures beautifully. We hope Alaa has a print of this on his wall at home.

5. A gentle hope by Davina Buchanan, County Durham, 60pts

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, 24-70mm at 70mm, 1/1000sec at f/4, ISO 2500

Image: Davina Buchanan

The hand in this gentle, sensitive photograph is that of Davina’s daughter, and the pony is their much-loved Skye. The connection between human and animal always makes for a compelling narrative, something that is only enhanced by keeping the framing simple including only the minimum elements of both human and horse. The wide aperture means Skye’s body falls gently out of focus, but her whiskers are pin-sharp, as are the daughter’s fingers. A timeless image that will only increase in significance to the family in the coming years.

6. Time stands still, Lynn Fraser, Invernesshire, 50pts

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 70-200mm at 200mm, 1/2500sec at f/4, ISO 200

Image: Lynn Fraser

Last year’s winner Lynn Fraser is back again, with one of her trademark travel images that is full of atmosphere, storytelling and depth. The silhouetted figure is placed perfectly, while the cattle horns and spiky plants converge magically. Stunning.

7. What is the mists by Gary Hunter, California, 45pts

Canon EOS R5, 100-500mm at 223mm, 1/250sec at f/8, ISO 640

Image: Gary Hunter

Gary has given us a compelling picture that draws us inexorably into the frame. The sparkling pool of light in the centre is what completes the image, which would be nowhere near as successful without it. Like a still from a horror movie…

8. Strangers in the mist, Rachel Domleo, Bristol, 40pts

Canon PowerShot G3X, 20mm, 1/250sec at f/5.6, ISO 100

Image: Rachel Domleo

Rachel, of Bristol Photographic Society, is our highest-placed camera club member in round one. Her image stands out for its depth, storytelling and atmosphere – and is, in fact, a composite of two pictures, which she combined to create just the right balance. The larger figure works extremely well as a pure black silhouette, with the shape giving us just enough information. The more distant figure is well placed, too, while the swirling mist holds everything together powerfully.

9. The fall by Madalin Valentin Failla, Italy, 35pts

Sony A7 Mark III, 24-105mm at 82mm, 1/160sec at f/4, ISO 10,000

Image: Madalin Valentin Failla

Madalin has given us an excellent example of intentional camera movement, in which she slid the camera vertically during the exposure. St Paul’s Cathedral remains sharp, rising out of the black night sky, while its surroundings soften and blur. It’s a huge challenge to create a new representation of a building that must be photographed hundreds of times a day, but Madalin has managed it, thanks to a combination of strong, clear vision and commendable technique.

10. Hand of creation by Sirsendu Gayen, India, 30pts

Nikon D610, 15-30mm at 15mm, 1/80sec at f/9, ISO 1250

Image: Sirsendu Gayen

Sirsendu has made superb use of the ultra-wideangle focal length with his strong portrait of a terracotta horse artisan in West Bengal. It means our attention goes to the craftsman’s gnarled hands first, which allows us to appreciate the tools of his craft.

International Young Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025, Black & White winner

Age details by Youssef Ahmed, Egypt, 100pts

Camera details unknown

Image: Youssef Ahmed

The strongest portraits are often also the simplest: direct, powerful and with an instant connection that remains with the viewer long after they have moved away from the image. Youssef has achieved this with his softly lit image of a man in Cairo. The catchlight in the perfectly sharp eyes is crucial and immediate, and from there the viewer can take in the lines in the man’s face, and his pensive, but also almost questioning expression. To photograph straight on in this way demonstrates Youssef’s understanding that there is no need for elaborate bells and whistles, just a respect for the subject and an understanding of simplicity. Beautifully and confidently done.

Camera Club competition

Each round, we shine a spotlight on a selection of excellent entries from the many camera clubs that enter APOY

Stairs home to roost by Andrew Knight, Plymouth Camera Club

Sony A7R Mark II, 28-75mm at 49mm, 1/100sec at f/7.1, ISO 500

Image: Andrew Knight

A wonderfully confident composition that instantly catches the eye. We love the balance between the three ‘landings’ in the staircase and the three birds.

Shape and form by Chris Robbins, Launceston Camera Club

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, 24-105mm at 24mm, 1/160sec at f/5.6, ISO 100

Image: Chris Robbins

An image that was born to be in black & white! The angle, pose and chequerboard background all combine in a well-executed and memorable shot.

It’s all about the bass by Carolyn Moore, Mid-Somerset Camera Club

Canon EOS R5, 24-105mm at 67mm, 1/160sec at f/11, ISO 100

Image: Carolyn Moore

Still-life entries to APOY are something of a rarity, and this one stands out for its excellent use of negative space, beautiful lighting and extreme contrast in tones.

City shapes by Zoe Moss, Kempsey Camera Club

Canon EOS 80D, 18-135mm at 35mm, 1/800sec at f/8, ISO 200

Image: Zoe Moss

A composition that plays with perspective and scale. The placement of the building just butting up against the metal structure is spot on, while the puff of cloud adds softness.

The 2025 leaderboard after round one, Black & White

We’re delighted to kick off this year’s APOY with yet another powerful round, showcasing the very best in black & white photography. California’s Michael Woodward leads the way, thanks to his superbly timed documentary shot of a boy at a junior rodeo. We have a couple of familiar names in the top ten, as well as some new ones, so we are excited to see how things develop over the coming rounds.

Youssef Ahmed of Egypt leads Young APOY, and we know we can always look forward to some creative and surprising entries to this part of the competition. As for the camera clubs (see page 50) the West Country is making a superb showing once more. Keep those entries coming!

Winning kit from Camera Centre UK

What gear did our top ten photographers use?

In fourth place, Alaa Nour used a Canon EOS R6 Mark II for his highly atmospheric shot. This full-frame mirrorless model features rapid continuous shooting, highly effective subject detection AF, impressive image quality in JPEG and raw, and an excellent viewfinder and fully articulated screen. The AP review stated, ‘A superb all-rounder that handles well, and its updates and modern features perform incredibly well to make for a very powerful camera indeed.’ This excellent camera can be found at Camera Centre UK for £1,749.

Gary Hunter’s seventh-placed image was shot with a Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM. This versatile zoom is well suited to a wide range of genres and features robust build quality, removable tripod collar and sensational centre sharpness. Its maximum aperture of f/4.5 can be used between 100-160mm. Find this lens at Camera Centre UK for £2,539.

Taking ninth place, Madalin Valentin Failla shot with a Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS. With its relatively lightweight build, impressive resistance to flare and consistently sharp performance at all focal lengths, the lens is ideal for a variety of subjects. It features built-in optical stabilisation and weighs 663g. AP’s review said, ‘It’s the best-judged general-purpose zoom Sony has yet made.’ Find it at Camera Centre UK for £999.

To see the full range, visit www.cameracentreuk.com

See more from APOY here.

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.