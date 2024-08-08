The Sony Alpha A6700 is now on offer for £150 less than normal, saving you money when using the voucher option on Amazon. Here’s what we had to say about it in our review: “Without any doubt, the Alpha 6700 is Sony’s best APS-C camera to date, and by quite some margin.”

We also went on to say this: “For photographers with an existing APS-C E-mount lens collection, or indeed for full-frame Sony shooters considering adding a smaller body to their kit, it really is the obvious choice. But for those with no existing brand allegiance, things are less clear-cut.”

Sony Alpha A6700 at a glance:

$1,398 / £1,429 body-only

$1,498 / £1,550 with 16-50mm lens

$1,798 / £1,800 with 18-135mm lens

26MP BSI-CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000 standard, 50-102,400 (extended)

Up to 11 frames per second shooting

2.36m-dot, 0.7x OLED EVF

3in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

4K video recording at 120fps

