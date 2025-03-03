In addition to launching the new Xiaomi 15 Ultra and 15 Android smartphones at the massive Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Xiaomi surprised everyone by revealing a new concept lens.

The 35mm lens attaches to the latest Xiaomi phones via a magnetic ring mount and is based on a 100MP Micro Four Thirds sensor. Furthermore the lens has an aperture range of f/4-f/11. The sensor in the lens then relays the image data to the phone via a laser link at 40 gibabits per second.

There’s also a focus ring on the lens, with autofocus and manual focus supported. The minimum focussing distance is 20cm.

The new modular concept lens connects to the phone via a magnetic ring

Could Xiaomi phones start sporting add-on lenses?

The Xiaomi representative described the new lens as part of a durable modular system featuring various sensors, which the company is looking into further developing – but it’s still only at the concept stage.

While no further details are available, the long queues to see the new lens on the Xiaomi stand at Mobile World Congress shows the interest in the concept. Check out our reviews of the new Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 phones in the meantime.