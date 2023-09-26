Xiaomi has announced the 13T series, which includes the 13T and 13T Pro, two new smartphones with Leica branded and optimised camera systems. These new triple camera smartphones sit at the top of the mid-range phone market.

We’ve reviewed the new 13T Pro, read our full Xiaomi 13T Pro review.

Both the 13T and 13T Pro feature a triple camera system on the back, with two 50MP cameras, and Leica Summicron branding, with up to 8K video recording available.

Xiaomi 13T Pro at a glance:

50MP wide-angle, f/1.9, OIS, 1/1.28inch sensor, Leica lens, 24mm equiv.

50MP telephoto, f/1.9, Leica lens, 50mm equiv.

12MP ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2, Leica lens, 15mm equiv.

20MP selfie camera, f/2.2

8K 24p, 4K 30p (HDR10+), 10-bit LOG / LUT support

6.67inch AMOLED, 144Hz screen, 20:9, HDR10+

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

5000mAh battery, 120W charger

12GB + 256/512GB storage (16GB/1TB option)

Android 13

The Xiaomi 13T has the same camera system, but uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra instead, and supports 67W charging.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro will be available priced at £649 (12GB/256GB), £699 (12GB/512GB), and £799 (16GB/1TB), from the 26th September.

The Xiaomi 13T will be available for £549 (8GB/256GB), also from the 26th September.

Both phones come with four generations of Android OS upgrades, and 5 years of security updates.

Xiaomi 13T Pro colour range. Image: Xiaomi

From Xiaomi: Berlin, Germany, September 26th, 2023 – Xiaomi today revealed its latest Xiaomi 13T Series smartphones, designed and engineered for customers worldwide who are ready to unleash their visual artistry. By incorporating professional optical lenses from Leica, Xiaomi 13T Series delivers Authentic Leica Imagery that captures the essence of iconic Leica experience. Equipped with advanced performance optimization architecture and lasting battery life, and a crystal-clear display, Xiaomi 13T Series ensures outstanding smartphone experiences whether shooting photos, watching videos or in daily usage.

Craft your masterpiece with Pro-level Leica photographic capabilities

Responding to the new generation of smartphone users’ passion for creativity, Xiaomi 13T Series brings forth photography at a professional calibre. Both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T offer a triple camera setup featuring Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica, including a 50MP wide angle camera with 24mm equivalent focal length and a 7P aspherical lens designed to capture more light supporting high dynamic range shooting, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 50mm equivalent focal length. A 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 15mm equivalent focal length is ideal for taking panoramic shots and capturing stunning landscapes. Powered by 100% DCI-P3, both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T cameras have wider colour range which helps to capture every magical moment with classic Leica quality.

Xiaomi 13T Series delivers two original Leica photographic styles: Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look, providing highly striking imagery possibilities with natural colour reproduction, strong contrast and shadow definition along with the classic Leica image aesthetics. Six Leica filters reveal legendary homages of Leica imagery, including the latest Leica Sepia and Leica Blue adapted from LeicaM-Typ240 Film Mode. Adding to a user’s creative options, Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T offer four new Leica watermarks, providing greater choice for photo compositions and frame sizes.

Xiaomi 13T series also features Custom photographic styles function under Pro mode that firstly applied on Xiaomi 13 Ultra, allowing users to adjust Tone, Tonality and Texture at the pre-set stage, retaining more details and colours for post-processing. Preferred pre-sets can also be saved for distinctively personal photographic styles.

