Tamron has announced the new Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A1 RXD (Model B060) lens in RF-mount, it’s an ultra-wide-angle zoom for APS-C Canon cameras, using the RF-S mount it’s the World’s first Tamron RF mount, and gives Canon users additional choice when choosing lenses. The 11-20mm lens gives effectively 17.6-32mm due to the 1.6x crop on Canon APS-C cameras. The lens will be available at Tamron retailers in the UK and Ireland from mid-December. The recommended retail price will be £649.99 / €769.99 including VAT.

Tamron 11-20mm lens key features

12 elements in 10 groups

Two GM elements, one XLD, 2 LD elements

84.2mm length

MOD 0.15m, 1:4 magnification

340g

Tamron RF 11-20mm F2.8 Di III A RXD lens. Image: Tamron

The lens was first released in E-mount, and X-Mount, and is made up of 12 elements in 10 groups, with two Glass Molded (GM) Aspherical lens elements, one XLD (extra low dispersion), and two LD (low dispersion) lens elements. It also features Tamron’s well-known BBAR-G2 (anti-reflective coating).

From Tamron / Transcontinenta Ltd:

The Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 is a fast-aperture zoom lens covering a focal length range from ultra wide-angle 11mm to 20mm, with a maximum aperture of F2.8 across its full range of focal lengths. With a surprisingly compact and lightweight design for a fast ultra wide-angle zoom lens, the lens feels well-balanced when attached to a compact APS-C mirrorless camera body, making it ideal for daily use. Despite its small, lightweight design, the lens delivers high-level imaging power with its uncompromising optical design.

Wide macro shooting is possible at 11mm with an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.15m and maximum magnification ratio of 1:4, and its stunning close-range shooting performance enables creative use of perspective at the wide end. The lens also incorporates an AF drive system with an RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit that is remarkably quiet. The lens accurately captures not only still images but also video. It is highly practical, with Moisture-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating, and other features designed for outdoor shooting, letting users easily enjoy the high image quality of this ultra wide-angle fast -aperture F2.8 lens under a range of conditions.

Tamron RF 11-20mm F2.8 Di III A RXD lens. Image: Tamron

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.