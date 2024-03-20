After seven years, an exhibition of the world’s most prestigious photojournalism and documentary photography competition, World Press Photo, will be returning to London. The exhibition will be running from 3rd – 27th May 2024 at Borough Yards.

Regional winners of the 2024 contest will be announced on 3rd April and the global winners on 18th April, ahead of the exhibition opening.

Southeast Asia and Oceania, Open Format 2023, Chad Ajamian. Australian Floods in Infrared © Chad Ajamian

From World Press Photo: The World Press Photo Exhibition returns to London after a seven-year hiatus. Taking place at Borough Yards, Dirty Lane, London, SE1 9AD between Friday 3rd May and Monday 27th May 2024.

The World Press Photo Contest is the world’s most prestigious photo competition, and will showcase the best and most important photojournalism and documentary photography from around the world. Tickets for the exhibition are on sale HERE.

The World Press Photo’s purpose is to connect the world to the stories that matter. The exhibition invites viewers to step outside of the news-cycle and think critically about important topics across the globe, whilst developing and nurturing mutual understanding, with accurate, diverse, high-quality visual stories that benefit us all.

The World Press Photo Foundation was founded in 1955, and since then its annual photo contest has showcased the best photojournalism and documentary photography of the previous year, to millions across the globe. Each year, the exhibition travels to over 60 cities, in more than 40 countries worldwide.

The London Exhibition Director, Woody Anderson, commented “In the realm of visual storytelling, World Press Photo stands at the forefront of its art, beckoning its audience into the reality inhabited by the subjects in each image. The unparalleled virtuosity and often perilous pursuit of capturing the photos – position this exhibition at the vanguard of global photojournalism, occupying the very frontline of narrative impact. The exhibition not only sparks emotion, it also kindles a collective consciousness, whilst vividly illuminating the most paramount news stories of our time. The exhibitions prolonged absence from the capital has been a significant omission from the city’s cultural calendar.”

World Press Photo Story of the Year 2023, Mads Nissen Politiken, Panos Pictures. The Price of Peace in Afghanistan © Mads Nissen, Politiken/Panos Pictures

Joumana El Zein Khoury, Executive Director of the World Press Photo Foundation commented “In overcoming numerous obstacles, the return of the exhibition to London, a global cultural hub, marks a triumphant moment. We are delighted that World Press Photo Exhibition is once again firmly reinstated in the capital, poised to become a fixture for many years to come. London and the entire nation can once again embrace the full splendour of the World Press Photo Exhibition at its new home at Borough Yards.”

This year the World Press Photo Exhibition will be opening at Borough Yards, a cultural destination at the epicentre of London Bridge’s creative scene. Situated underneath beautifully restored Victorian railway arches and surrounded by cultural landmarks such as Tate Modern. The destination is perfectly positioned to host this important photography exhibition.

Lily Lin, UK Managing Director for Borough Yards owner MARK, said: “Located in the heart of London Bridge, Borough Yards is a hub of cultural activity. Hosting the World Press Photo Exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for the destination. Alongside the successful immersive exhibition, Delight, which brings together the historic and modern-day culture of Seoul, and the Mobile Art Disco gallery, this exhibition will add another dimension to Borough Yard’s cultural offering. We’re thrilled to be able to welcome the exhibition to the area.”

World Press Photo Long-Term Project Award 2023, Anush Babajanyan VII Photo National Geographic Society. Battered Waters © Anush Babajanyan, VII Photo/National Geographic Society

The 67th World Press Photo Contest 2024 received 61,062 entries, by 3,581 photographers, from 130 countries, with 31 professionals from around the world spending six weeks reviewing this year’s submissions. The regional winners of the 2024 contest will be announced on 3rd April 2024 at 10.00 GMT and the global winners on 18th April at 10.00 GMT, ahead of the exhibition in London which opens its doors on the 3rd May 2024.

The 2024 World Press Photo Contest works with 6 worldwide regions – Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia and Oceania. Entries were judged in the region in which they have been taken. Each region has four format-based categories: Singles, Stories, Long-Term Projects and Open Format. These categories welcome entries that witness or document news moments, events and/or aftermaths, as well as social, political and environmental issues or solutions.

The exhibition has a limited run from Friday 3rd May to Monday 27th May 2024 at Borough Yards, Stoney St, London SE1 9AD. Tickets are available now from HERE, with prices starting from £5.

