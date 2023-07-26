There is now a very wide range of powerful mirrorless cameras to choose from, whether you have been into mirrorless models for a while or you are changing over from a DSLR.

Leading camera retailer, Park Cameras, is running a competition to win one of the best examples, a Sony Alpha A7 IV, worth £2,599 / $2498. ‘The Alpha 7 IV ups the ante thanks to its high-resolution sensor and sophisticated autofocus,’ we said in our original five-star review. ‘For any serious enthusiast contemplating buying a new camera, it has to be right at the top of the list.’

Sony Alpha 7 IV at a glance

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3-inch fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

The prize also includes a Sony FE 28-70mm lens.

Win a Sony Alpha A7 IV

Competition details

This contest is part of Park Cameras’ regular monthly competition schedule, and this time, the retailer is looking see your favourite shots featuring ‘motion.’

‘Whether you shoot wildlife, sports, pets, people or vehicles, using your phone or a camera, the team at Park Cameras are keen to see it all,’ said spokesperson, Andy Steel. ‘As long as the image you submit something that gives the feeling of motion in the shot, you’ll be in with a chance to win.’

The Motion contest will will end at 11:59pm, 31st July 2023, so make sure you don’t miss the deadline. You can enter for free here.

Examples of the kind of ‘motion’ images that could do well in the contest. Credit: Park Cameras

Winning tips from Park Cameras

This month the judging panel will be joined by professional photographer Terry Donnelly as guest judge. Terry is very active in photography judging and mentoring, and has been appointed as a judge for over 20 competitions in recent years.

There is plenty of motion in the natural world, too. Credit: Park Cameras

To boost your chances of success in this latest contest, Park Cameras has also made a video on how to make your images more dynamic – see below.

