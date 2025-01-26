Despite the pressures on the camera industry from smartphones, a steady stream of quality mirrorless cameras is helping to support retailers. Major UK retailer Wex Photo Video, for example, now has 13 stores across the UK

The retailer recently announced it was relocating its store in in Milton Keynes to a new venue on Midsummer Boulevard. The grand opening is set for January 31.

The day will kick off at 10am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Horizon radio presenter, Chris Gregg, who will also be broadcasting and DJing live from 9am – 12pm.

As well as live product demonstrations, visitors can speak directly with representatives from Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, OM System, Sigma, and Manfrotto. There will also be special offers, available only on the day, and students are catered for, too.

There are nearly 10,000 students in Milton Keynes and through the Wex Student Hub, students will have access to up to 10% off selected brands and complimentary online courses.

‘With a state-of-the-art play table display, customers can immerse themselves in a vast selection of gear from leading brands including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic Lumix, Manfrotto, and DJI,’ said Wex Photo Video. ‘From mirrorless cameras and lenses to video and audio equipment, studio accessories, and even niche categories like astronomy and optics, Wex Photo Video caters to all levels of photographic interests and expertise.’

Panasonic UK will be present at the store relocation opening to answer questions

Wex Photo Video Milton Keynes details

Open seven days a week, 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday (opening at 10am on Tuesday), and 11am to 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays, the new store is located at Retail Unit G, Exchange House, Central Business Exchange, 460 Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, MK9 2EA.

