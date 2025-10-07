Tamron has announced its 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 telephoto zoom lens is now available in Nikon Z mount, fitting Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras.

As with the Sony E-mount version announced in 2023, the lens features 20 lens elements in 15 groups, image stabilisation and Tamron’s VXD technology for quiet and accurate autofocus.

Tamron claims the lens is ‘the world’s smallest and lightest F2.8 tele-zoom lens,’ as it weighs in at 865g.

The Tamron 70-180mm F2.8 Di is now available for Nikon Z mount

Other features include:

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:2.6 (WIDE) / 1:4.7 (TELE)

67mm filter size

9 circular diaphragm aperture blades

158.7mm length

In our review of the Sony E-mount version, we really liked the lens, saying the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 is ‘a really interesting prospect for those who like the idea of fast telezoom but are put off by the bulk and cost. It’s arguably best suited to photographers who tend more towards shooting portraits and details, rather than sports and wildlife.’

Available from October 23rd for $1099/£999, which seems a very good deal to us.

