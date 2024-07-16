If you’re looking a kids camera, then the VTech KidiZoom Studio camera is a camera designed specifically for kids, with an easy to use interface, and a camera that can be turned to face the back of the camera, letting you use it for selfies and more. What’s more, it’s currently on offer for just £39.99 (normally £69.99), as part of Amazon Prime Day. Follow the link below to find it on Amazon UK:

The camera has built-in green screen features to help you create cool videos. There’s also a mini-tripod included in the box, which can also be used as a video grip. Unfortunately this deal isn’t available on Amazon US.

VTech KidiZoom Studio at a glance:

5MP camera

720p video recording

2.4inch screen

6 built-in games

Designed for 5-12 year olds

