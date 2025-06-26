Chinese tech firm Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo X200FE. Vivo phones have really impressed us in the past, with the Vivo X200Pro even making it to our list of best smartphones for photography. The firm is positioning the brand-new X200FE flagship towards Gen-Z users with fun colourways, outstanding battery life and ZEISS-powered rear cameras, not to mention a collection of unique dedicated photo modes.

Vivo X200FE at a glance:

50 MP ZEISS main camera

50 MP ZEISS Super telephoto camera , 100x zoom

8MP ultra wide-angle camera

50MP selfie camera

6.31-inch 120Hz Zeiss Master Color Display

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor

Funtouch OS 15 (based on Android 15)

12GB+256GB or 16GB+512GB option available

6500 mAh battery (5300mAh Hungary and Austria)

IP68 & IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance6

Dimensions: 151x72x8mm

Weight: 186g

Price: TBC

The Vivo X200 FE is available in Yellow Glow, Black Luxe, Blue Breeze, and Pink Vibe colourways. Image: Vivo

The Vivo X200FE joins a line of compact pocketable handsets with measuring 151x72mm and featuring a 6.3in Zeiss Master Color Display. At 186g it is slightly heavier and bigger than the iPhone 16. The triple-lens camera set-up at the rear includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 VCS Bionic Sensor, a 50MP super telephoto camera that supports 100x zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 108° field of view. On the front another 50MP camera takes care of your selfies.

Photo taken on the Vivo X200FE in Street photography mode. Image: Vivo

As we have seen on almost any new smartphone released this year, the Vivo X200FE comes with a series of AI features like Google’s Gemini Assistant, AI Captions, Circle to Search, but it also includes AI telephoto enhancement and AI Image studio for editing. The large 6500mAh BlueVolt battery supports 90W fast charging and should see you through a whole day of intensive use.

Stage mode, telephoto landscape mode is now enhanced with night mode, there is a dedicated street photography mode, and a Classic Negative Film Style mode that includes: Positive Film, Classic Negative and Clear Blue options. As part of Vivo’s continuing collaboration with Zeiss you’ll find

Zeiss Multifocal Portrait, ranging from 23 mm to 100 mm, and Zeiss Style Bokeh are incorporated as well.

