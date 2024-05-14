Vivo has announced its latest flagship smartphone, the Vivo X100 Ultra, with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor on the 50MP main camera and an impressive 200MP periscope camera with a large 1/1.4” telephoto sensor.

The phone’s main camera has f/1.75 aperture and 23mm focal length. The X100 Ultra’s main camera features gimbal-level stabilisation. The telephoto camera lens is made with FCD100, an advanced low-dispersion material used for professional cameras. It features an f/2.67 aperture and an 85mm equivalent focal length. Additionally, it has Zeiss T* coating and Zeiss APO certification for improved clarity and less fringing at contrast edges. You get up to 3.7x optical zoom, 20% improved light sensitivity and its telephoto macro mode has up to 20x magnification.

The X100 Ultra also has a 14mm equivalent ultrawide camera and 50MP selfie camera. A street photography mode is included with five adjustable focal lengths: 24mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm. It offers several colour modes such as Zeiss Natural Colour and a new black and white option. Video-wise, the X100 Ultra can shoot up to 4K 120fps video, including 4K portrait video recording and Dolby Vision support.

Vivo X100 Ultra. Credit: Vivo.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It has a 5,500mAh battery as well as a curved 6.78-inch E7 LTPO AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is the first device to launch with Vivo’s in-house BlueImage algorithm which it claims helps preserving details in low light as well as fix other common photo-taking problems.

The smartphone goes on sale in China on 28 May, with prices starting at ¥6,499 (around $898) for the 12+256GB storage version and ¥7,999(around $1,105) for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version. It comes in Titanium, White and Grey colour options.

