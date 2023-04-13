Vanguard has released its new VEO City collection of technical packs and cross body bags for photographers and videographers to store their kit. The technical packs are designed to fit smaller kit like compact cameras, GoPros, smartphones and accessories while the collection’s cross body bags are designed to be used to carry larger kit like mirrorless cameras with lenses and small drones.

The cross body bags also include a small cable access slot which allows you to have a portable power bank inside the bag in order to charge your devices while out and about. Additionally, all of the bags in the collection can carry a tripod at the base.

The VEO City collection technical packs and cross body bags are already available in a range of colours on the Vanguard website from £129.99-£79.99.

From Vanguard:

The VEO CITY Collection delivers a sleek and modern design in the highest possible quality, with a range of colours that matches your style and disguises the fact that you’re carrying valuable kit around any of the world’s most stylish cities.

Despite the focus on the design, the collection is also constructed with the highest quality materials that have been rigorously tested to guarantee performance. Each model is is constructed using Air Textured Yarn that uses jet airflow to separate, loosen and bend the fibres of the main yarn. This then forms irregular loops, which are densely arranged and intertwined to form a heavy-duty 1050D protective nylon material that is tear and abrasion resistant (the material is abrasion tested over 10,000 times on a spot). This combined with a waterproof zipper (tested for over 5,000 uses) and a handle that can cope with up to 60kg means that you can be sure the VEO City Collection won’t let you down.

On top of the design and materials, the collection offers practical storage solutions for a wide range of kit that covers photography, vlogging, action cameras, drone kits, and much more.

The collection introduces two different ranges: Technical Packs (TP) and Cross Body Bags (CB).

Technical Packs (TP) are designed to be smaller to fit the tools many use for vlogging, whether it be a compact camera, an action camera such as a GoPro, or a smartphone, with all the accessories you need to carry for your shoot. Alternatively, it’s a convenient option for organising and carrying your photography accessories (or pretty much anything else) in a larger camera bag, or separately using the expanding handle, or the removable shoulder strap provided.

Cross Body Bags (CB) are primarily designed to be used with larger devices, such as mirrorless cameras with an extra lens or two, or a small drone, but still be able to organise a range of accessories such as cables or power packs. Like the Technical Packs, these Cross Body Bags also include the handle and the removable shoulder strap.

The Cross Body Bags also include a small cable access slot, which allows you to carry a portable power bank inside and charge your devices on the go. Whether using your smartphone to navigate an unfamiliar city, or charging your camera on the go, this means that you don’t need to worry about running out of power at a crucial moment.

On the base of all the models you can carry a lightweight support, from a table tripod or a gimbal on the smaller models, to a travel tripod on the larger models.

So if you’re looking for a stylish solution to carry your kit, check out the VEO City Collection and #makeupyourownmind.

Related articles:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.