Vanguard has released the Vanguard Alta Pro 3VLT, a new lightweight travel tripod. Weighing just 1190g and folding down to just 54cm, this CNC machined aluminium tripod with a levelling base instead of a central column is designed to be easy to pack away.

The Vanguard Alta Pro 3VLT is now available to buy from the Vanguard website from £269.99.

Vanguard Alta Pro 3VLT key features

Open bridge VEO PV-12 Arca compatible video head with 5kg load capacity

5-section 23mm diameter legs that weigh just 1235g and fold to 54cm, but extend to 148cm

195mm circumference when folded

Built in levelling base that can rotate 360° or moved ±15° vertically

Noise-free and easy clean twist lock leg adjustments

Three easy-set leg angles (23°, 50° and 80°) allowing low angle or macro shots

Threads with bayonet fittings for attaching magic arms like the VEO TSA DLX

Fixed rubber feet and luxury padded tripod bag

From Vanguard:

With cameras incorporating more and more video functionality, and the desire to create content further afield, there’s an opportunity for a lightweight videocentric tripod. Enter the Alta Pro 3VLT.

Weighing from just 1190g and folding down to just 54cm is a great start for portability, but these travel tripods have a diameter of just over 6cm which makes them incredibly easy to pick up with one hand, or pack away with with ease. This portability is delivered through a 5-section tripod base without a central column.

In place of a central column is a levelling system that has been CNC machined from aircraft grade aluminium to deliver maximum quality and the smoothest of movements. This levelling system allows you to adjust the vertical tilt ±15°, making it fast and easy to level your camera on any terrain, or rotate 360°. Perfect for video where levels are key.

When locked in place, the 23mm diameter legs deliver a lightweight and stable platform that extends up to 148cm, (without the instability of an extended centre column), and a load capacity of 5kg.

The twist leg locks are designed to be silent to operate and lock each joint tightly and the legs include a choice of retractable rubber or spiked feet for use on any surface. They are also easy to clean to maximise the life of the tripod, no matter where they are used.

Fixed to the top of the levelling system is a choice of a traditional “closed bridge” VEO PV-10 video head, or a lightweight new “open bridge” VEO PV-12 video head, both of which are Arca compatible and CNC machined for the smoothest movement.

A “closed bridge” video head has the traditional two points of contact either side of the body, as opposed to an “open bridge” design with one point of contact to save a little weight without compromising stability.

Both heads also include a tilt lock and pan lock which can be adjusted to tailor the resistance of movement. Combined with the sprung counterbalance system that is also built in to both heads, the long handles give you complete control.

Both heads come with the new Arca compatible QS-56P compact video quick release plate with an adjustable 1/4” thread and a non-twist spring pin that ensures your camera (or long lens or spotting scope) is always facing forwards if you have the pin slot in the base of your camera. If you don’t have the slot, you can still use the quick release plate as the pin will simply be pushed down when you attach the camera, but you may want to consider an Arca compatible QS-74 quick release plate with a 4-sided base that will allow you to do portrait shots or reels, making your 2-way video head a 3-way video head.

To maximise the creative opportunities, the Alta Pro 3VLT includes two 1/4” threads on the canopy that can be used with the non-twist bayonet pins on the VEO TSA DLX, but they can also be used for any other magic arm with a 1/4” thread. This allows you to attach any accessories you need to deliver the best result, whether it’s a mic, lighting, a display, or more.

To get around, the handle of the video head can be folded flat against the tripod legs, and it can be carried in a luxury padded shoulder bag with fast top access, or easy full side access.

So if you’re looking for the most versatile video travel tripod to date to unlock your creative juices, or to use with a long lens or a spotting scope, check out the Alta Pro 3VLT in your local dealer or on Vanguard’s website and #makeupyourownmind.

