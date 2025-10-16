Nikon has today announced two new DX lenses for Nikon Z mount mirrorless cameras, available from the end of this month, there’s a new 35mm f/1.7 macro prime lens, and a new 16-50mm f/2.8 VR wide-angle zoom lens, with Vibration Reduction (optical image stabilisation) built-in. These lenses are designed for Nikon Z-mount lenses with an APS-C (DX) sensor. If used on full-frame cameras, then the image will be cropped. Here are the prices for the new lenses:

NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR: $899 (US), £799 (UK), €929 (ROI)

NIKKOR Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7: $449 (US), £399 (UK), €469 (ROI)

We will be putting the new lenses to the test as soon as they’re available, to see if they make it onto the list of the best Nikon Z-mount lenses. The new lenses will be of particular interest to people who own cameras like the Nikon Z50 II, Nikon Zfc and other APS-C cameras.

From Nikon: London, United Kingdom, 16th October 2025: Today, Nikon expands the NIKKOR Z DX lens lineup with two fast, high-performance lenses: the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR wide-angle zoom lens and the NIKKOR Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 macro lens. Built to inspire, these bright native DX Z Mount lenses deliver crisp high-resolution detail, beautiful bokeh, and they are superb performers in low light. Both are suited to video as well as stills, and they’re lightweight and sealed for comfortable portability.

The NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR is the first f/2.8 DX zoom lens to join the Nikon Z family and it’s a veritable DX workhorse. Superb low-light capabilities, smoothly blurred bokeh, action-freezing speed: users get all the advantages of a fast, constant f/2.8 aperture while the 16-50mm focal-length range (equivalent to 24-75mm in 35mm/FX format) provides versatile coverage for diverse scenes. Stills or video, Nikon’s powerful built-in VR image stabilisation helps keep handheld shots steady in low light, and sharp close-up focusing adds framing flexibility.

Also joining the Nikon Z lineup today is the first DX Micro lens, the NIKKOR Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7. With its fast f/1.7 maximum aperture, this macro prime is a brilliant opportunity to experiment with close-up photography, explore the art of bokeh, and create freely in low ight. The 0.67x maximum reproduction ratio (equivalent to 1:1 life-size magnification in 35mm/FX format) will reveal subject detail normally too small to see, while the ‘normal’ 35mm focal length makes framing intuitive. Beyond macro, this lens makes a great choice for artful everyday photos and video too.

Dirk Jasper, Product Manager at Nikon Europe, comments: “Our customers have been asking for more DX Z lenses, and we’ve been listening. With the introduction of a high-performance f/2.8 zoom lens and a fast macro lens, DX camera owners get two great opportunities to take the next step in their creative journey.”

Summary of key features:

NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR

First Z Mount DX f/2.8 zoom lens: fast f/2.8 constant aperture enables superb low-light performance across the zoom range. Capture more detail at lower ISOs and use faster shutter speeds to freeze motion.

fast f/2.8 constant aperture enables superb low-light performance across the zoom range. Capture more detail at lower ISOs and use faster shutter speeds to freeze motion. Versatile 16-50mm focal-length range: equivalent to 24-75mm in 35mm/FX format. Great for everything from portraits to landscapes, street scenes, architecture, and more.

equivalent to 24-75mm in 35mm/FX format. Great for everything from portraits to landscapes, street scenes, architecture, and more. High-performance rendering: produces smooth background and foreground bokeh at f/2.8. Or stop down the aperture and increase the depth of field for images that are beautifully sharp from front to back.

produces smooth background and foreground bokeh at f/2.8. Or stop down the aperture and increase the depth of field for images that are beautifully sharp from front to back. Short minimum focus distance: 0.15 m at 16mm, and 0.25 m at 50mm. Get really close without sacrificing sharpness.

0.15 m at 16mm, and 0.25 m at 50mm. Get really close without sacrificing sharpness. Powerful lens-shift Vibration Reduction: up to 5 stops 1 of built-in VR image stabilisation for sharper handheld shots in low light and clearer video footage.

up to 5 stops of built-in VR image stabilisation for sharper handheld shots in low light and clearer video footage. Ready for video: autofocus is fast and beautifully quiet, focus breathing is reduced, and the silent control ring makes it possible to quietly adjust key functions.

autofocus is fast and beautifully quiet, focus breathing is reduced, and the silent control ring makes it possible to quietly adjust key functions. Hi-Res Zoom: extends the focal range of this lens by 2x with no loss of image quality when shooting video. Reach up to 100mm without changing lenses.

extends the focal range of this lens by 2x with no loss of image quality when shooting video. Reach up to 100mm without changing lenses. Agile creative partner: weighs just 330 g (approx.) and boasts a dust- and drip-resistant build. 2

weighs just 330 g (approx.) and boasts a dust- and drip-resistant build. New HB-118 bayonet lens hood: included with the lens. Minimises stray light and reduces flare.

NIKKOR Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7

First Z Mount DX Micro lens: boasts a 0.67x maximum reproduction ratio that’s equivalent to 1:1 life-size magnification in 35mm/FX format.

boasts a 0.67x maximum reproduction ratio that’s equivalent to 1:1 life-size magnification in 35mm/FX format. Everyday versatility: beyond macro, the natural perspective of the 35mm focal length (50mm full-frame equivalent) is great for everything from candid travel portraits to landscapes and food photography.

beyond macro, the natural perspective of the 35mm focal length (50mm full-frame equivalent) is great for everything from candid travel portraits to landscapes and food photography. Fast f/1.7 maximum aperture: enables cleaner, more detailed images at low ISOs, faster shutter speeds to freeze motion, and steadier handheld shots.

enables cleaner, more detailed images at low ISOs, faster shutter speeds to freeze motion, and steadier handheld shots. Sharp close focusing: a minimum focus distance of just 0.16 m keeps the focus super sharp, even when the front of the lens is just 7.2 cm away from a subject (or 5.85 cm away if using the HN-43 lens hood).

a minimum focus distance of just 0.16 m keeps the focus super sharp, even when the front of the lens is just 7.2 cm away from a subject (or 5.85 cm away if using the HN-43 lens hood). Artful bokeh: high-resolution rendering and an aspherical ED glass element ensure crisp subject detail and soft, round bokeh highlights.

high-resolution rendering and an aspherical ED glass element ensure crisp subject detail and soft, round bokeh highlights. Ready for video: autofocus is fast and beautifully quiet, focus breathing is reduced, and the silent control ring makes it possible to quietly adjust key functions.

autofocus is fast and beautifully quiet, focus breathing is reduced, and the silent control ring makes it possible to quietly adjust key functions. Built for travel: weighs just 220 g (approx.) and boasts a dust- and drip-resistant build. 2

weighs just 220 g (approx.) and boasts a dust- and drip-resistant build. New HN-43 screw-on lens hood: minimises stray light and reduces flare. This new hood is also compatible with the NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 and the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2.

15-stop VR, measured in accordance with CIPA standards when the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR lens is used with a DX-format camera and the camera’s VR mode is set to [Normal]. Measured at the maximum telephoto position.

2 Thorough dust and drip resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.