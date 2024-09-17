There is still a lot of life left in Micro Four Thirds, even in this age of affordable full-frame and (sort of affordable) medium-format mirrorless cameras. OM System is really holding its own, and we regularly cover the best Olympus/OM System cameras.

OM System now has out Micro Four Thirds cameras for a range of customers, and some superb lenses. Targeting wildlife and nature photographers makes sense too, particularly as Micro Four Thirds gear has the advantage of being relatively compact and light.

Credit: OM System

OM-1 Mark II – feature-rich yet compact

Amazon UK is now offering a great deal on the flagship OM System OM-1 Mark II with a 12-40mm f/2.8 lens. In our original review, we praised the OM-1 Mark II as being a very worthy successor to the OM-1, particularly for its impressive Live Grad ND feature, improved buffer and image stabilisation, 20MP 120/50fps continuous shooting and weather sealing.

OM System OM-1 Mark II. Photo Andy Westlake

OM System OM-1 Mark II key features

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO80-102,400 (same)

1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

You can now buy the OM System OM-1 Mark II with the M.Zuiko Digital 12-40mm f2.8 PRO II lens for a very competitive £2399.99.

Also, check out our guides to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.