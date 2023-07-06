Ten million users have signed up to Meta’s newly-launched Threads app, pitched by Mark Zuckerberg as a ‘friendly’ rival to Twitter, in its first seven hours. The app is now available to download in over 100 countries including the US, UK, and others, excluding European Union countries.

Users log into the Threads app using their Instagram account and follow the same people they follow on that platform on Threads. Threads allows users to post up to 500 characters in text, photos and videos up to five minutes in length. You can access the new platform from its desktop site or by downloading the app for iOS and Android.

Elon Musk responded to the news, ‘It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.’

Among those who have joined Threads are Sony, film production company Universal Pictures (whose second post was the new trailer for the movie Oppenheimer), streaming platform Netflix, and even Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner. Photographers like Paola Franqui (aka Monaris) and photography communities including SheClicks and Women Photograph are on Threads as well.

Amateur Photographer has also joined Threads.

There have been concerns among users that it is not possible to delete your Threads profile without deleting the associated Instagram profile. Meta told the BBC that ‘At this time, you can’t delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram account. This is something we’re working on. In the meantime, you can deactivate your Threads profile at any time.’ Meta added that deactivation will mean your Threads profile, your posts and interactions with others’ posts won’t be visible.

The app has been criticised for the amount of data it might use, which may include health, financial, and browsing data linked to users’ identities, according to the Apple App Store. Threads is not yet available in the EU because of regulatory concerns.

