The Nikon Zf is one of Nikon’s most stylish mirrorless cameras, and it’s still at a bargain price, as one of the best Nikon cameras available if you’re looking for manual controls. It offers a 24MP sensor, and is currently priced at £1659 body only (the last time we talked about this it was £1569 body only), down from the original RRP of £2299, that’s a saving of over £600. Unfortunately, this deal isn’t available from Amazon US, but keep scrolling to see what deals are available near you.

At a glance:

24.5MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 14fps continuous shooting

3.69m-dot, 0.8x EVF

3.2in, fully articulated touchscreen

4K 30p video; 4K 60p (1.5x crop); Full HD 120p

Here’s what our reviewer Andy Westlake had to say about the camera: “For many Nikon users, the Zf’s faults will likely be outweighed by its very real charms. It’s the kind of camera that appeals on an irrational level, just begging to be picked up and used.”

Even with small lenses, the Nikon Zf really needs to be used two-handed. Image credit: Jon Devo / Amateur Photographer

The design of the camera harks back to the classic Nikon FM film SLR camera, but it’s fully digital, and compatible with Nikon’s impressive range of Nikon Z mount lenses. Read our full Nikon Zf review.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.

