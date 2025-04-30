Canon released a new RF 75-300mm F4-5.6 telephoto lens for its mirrorless line. If this looks familiar, don’t worry, you are not mistaken, Canon has an older EF mount version with very similar specs. This new RF optic, with the same generous zoom range, is marketed towards novices starting out in nature and sports photography, who use an EOS R System camera. However, most budget Canon mirrorless cameras lack in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), and this is where things can get a little problematic, as the new RF 75-300mm doesn’t have optical stabilisation either.



On the other hand, this is reflected in the price, The Canon RF 75-300mm F4-5.6 is available for preorder at just £289, making this remarkably lightweight 507g lens a truly budget solution. If you are stripped for cash and want to shoot wildlife and sports the appeal of this affordable lens is undeniable, but keep in mind the great price comes at a cost.



The Canon RF 75-300mm F4-5.6 will be available from the end of May 2025.



Key features of the Canon RF 75-300mm F4-5.6:

Focal length: 75-300mm 120-480mm equivalent on APS-C

Mount: Canon RF

Minimum focusing distance: 1.5m

Size: 146.1mm in length

Weight: 507g

Aperture blades: 7-blade, circular aperture

Special lens elements: Super Spectra coating

