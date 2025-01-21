In 2024, Fujifilm finally delivered the Instax Wide 400 after a decade following the Wide 300’s release. This year, Instax has released another hybrid camera which repackages everything that made the Instax Mini Evo great into the Instax Wide Evo, a promising possible entry to our best instant cameras and printers list.

Like the Mini Evo, this camera comes with 10 lens effects and 10 film effects, with added Degree Control so you can customise the intensity of each lens effect. Additionally, there are now 6 film styles including a cinematic look with black bars. It prints high-quality prints directly from the camera as well as using the free Instax Wide Evo app.

Instax Wide Evo. Photo: Fujifilm.

‘Hybrid photography gives the photographer the flexibility to choose which images to instantly print, which images to share, and which images to store for later access. WIDE Evo does all of that, in a new wide format body, and with a host of new and improved lens and film effects and modes to enhance the user experience even more. Furthermore, it uses instax™ WIDE film our largest instax™ film format, that gives photographers greater flexibility with even more room to get creative with,’ said Shin Udono, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM Europe.

The Wide Evo is said to have the widest lens on any Instax instant camera at 16mm, offering standard width and wide-angle mode. The camera features a 3.5-inch LCD monitor for viewing and edits, a built-in Lithium-ion battery, a Micro SD card slot for additional storage and a Selfie Mirror.

Printing images with the Instax Mini Evo. Photo: Fujifilm.

The Instax Wide Evo will be available to buy in black and grey colour finish for $349.95/£319.99 from February 2025.

