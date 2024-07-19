Photography can be a steep learning curve, and it’s easy to assume that you can’t take good images while you are still learning. Or to enter them into competitions.

This is not necessarily the case, and we shouldn’t succumb to imposter syndrome or somehow lack confidence while we are acquiring new skills. The Association of Photographers (AOP) recently announced the finalists for its 2024 AOP’s Emerging Talent Awards, celebrating some great work by photographers and image makers who have been practising their craft for less than three years.

AOP Emerging Talent Awards – what’s the story?

With no restrictions on what can be entered, and open to AOP member and non-members alike, the Emerging Talent Awards provides a chance for newcomers to be seen by leading commissioners and names within the photographic industry.

The winners will be announced live at the AOP’s Photography Awards Showcase event in September. ‘The guiding principle behind our open entry for ‘Emerging Talent’ is to provide an opportunity for a new wave of photographers and image-makers, of any age or background, to be discovered above and beyond the crowded marketplace,’ said Isabelle Doran, CEO of the AOP.

Why not have a go next year?

In the meantime, don’t forget that entries are still very much open for our Amateur Photographer of the Year contest (APOY). The latest round, on landscapes, closes on August 12th.

AOP Emerging Talent Awards gallery selection

AOP Emerging Talent Awards finalist, Lauren Gillholm

AOP Emerging Talent Awards finalist, Ruth Samuels

AOP Emerging Talent Awards finalist, Piero

AOP Emerging Talent Awards finalist, Raymond Davies

AOP Emerging Talent Awards finalist, Max Kessell

Further reading

Win big with OPPO – but hurry, the deadline is soon!

How to win travel photography competitions

