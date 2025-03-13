OM System has roared back with the new OM-3, showing there is plenty of life left in Micro Four Thirds, particularly if you want lighter cameras with a wide range of affordable lenses.

When such a major new camera comes out, existing models in a maker’s line-up tend to get cheaper, and this seems to be the case with the OM System flagship, the OM-1 Mark II. You can now get it from Amazon at a great price, $1999.99

We gave the camera five stars in our original review and as we noted: ‘the OM System OM-1 Mark II is even better than the OM-1, and the graduated Live ND is a unique feature!’

The computational photography is steps ahead of any other camera company, and at this price, it’s a great buy – particularly for nature and travel photographers who don’t want to be weighed down with camera kit and lenses.

OM System OM-1 Mark II. Photo Andy Westlake

OM-1 Mark II key features

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO80-102,400 (same)

1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

Check out other great deals below and see our guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.