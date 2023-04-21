The Societies of Photographers has announced nine new photographic roadshows to be held throughout the UK this year.

The free to enter events are a good opportunity to catch up with the latest products and services from the trade and gain education from a series of talks. A range of lecturers have been lined up, giving talks on a range of topics from photographic lighting to inspiration by industry experts such as Terry Donnelly, Gary Hill, Sanjay Jogia and Helen Bartlett.

Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, Loxley Colour, Permajet, Click Props, Aaduki Multimedia Insurance and Camera Centre UK will be amongst the companies exhibiting. The dates are as follows:

9th May 2023: Falkirk – Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa

10th May 2023: Newcastle – Newcastle Racecourse

11th May 2023: Wetherby – Wetherby Racecourse

20th June 2023: Weston-Super-Mare – Winter Gardens

21st June 2023: Reading – Green Park Conference Centre

22nd June 2023: Coventry – Royal Court Hotel

19th September 2023: Crawley – South of England Event Centre

20th September 2023: Stevenage – Forum Stevenage Conference & Banqueting Suite

21st September 2023: Thetford – Lynford Hall Hotel & Centre



‘We are delighted to bring the Roadshows back for 2023,’ said Colin Jones, The Societies of Photographers CEO says. ‘We have prepared three free masterclasses per event, that will give photographers hints and tips on how to improve their photography, along with a trade show packed full of leading photographic companies eager to show you the latest in products and services from the industry.

There will also be special show deals organised by the manufacturers. If you are an aspiring photographer, you will find these days informative and educational. Tickets are free and this gains you entry to both the trade show and the Masterclasses.’

Here is more information on The Societies of Photographers Roadshows and how to register for your free tickets.

