Singapore-based tech brand for kids, myFirst, has announced the myFirst Camera 50. This kids camera is aimed at young creators, children aged between 5 and 12 years old, and features AI-assisted photo and video editing. The AI analyses content, recognising facial expressions, scenery, and colours, to ‘create perfectly curated stories with minimal effort’.

The myFirst Camera 50 has a 20MP main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 20mm macro lens. An adjustable Selfie Light Bar offers three warm lighting modes for selfies. The camera also features wi-fi connectivity and up to 128GB storage.

The camera is said to operate without tracking or collecting personal data, focusing solely on content enhancement. In the myFirst Circle app, where children can share their photos and videos, parents can control visibility and manage posts to ensure that content is shared only with approved family members and friends.

Additionally, the camera integrates myDiary, which allows children to combine photography with journaling through responding to AI-powered prompts.

The myFirst Camera 50 is now available to pre-order for $129.90/£109 in vibrant blue and cool purple colour options from the myFirst website.

myFirst Camera 50 key features:

AI-Assisted Curation

Pin-Code Protected Video Diary

Child-Safety Focused Social Circle

Integrated Selfie Light

Physical Shutter Button

1080P Video Recording

20MP Rear Lens, 16MP Selfie Lens

1GB RAM, 16GB Storage, up to 128GB Expandable Storage

Light and Ergonomic Design

