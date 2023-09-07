The Honor 90, which was released in the UK and Europe earlier this year, is also coming to India on September 14. This mid-range smartphone features a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera and a 50MP front camera. The smartphone also comes with an upgraded Portrait mode and uses AI for video denoising and for assisting users to generate social media-ready 15-second videos.

In the UK and Europe, the Honor 90 can be bought on the Honor website in the UK and Europe for £449/€550 (8+256GB) and £499/€600 (12+256GB).

The Honor 90 includes AI-powered tools that assist users, particularly content creators and vloggers, in creating social media-ready 15-second video. Credit: Honor.

Honor 90 key features:

Includes a 200MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP front camera

Up to 12+512GB storage option

Quad-Curved Floating Screen

5000Ah battery

See some photos AP staff have taken with this smartphone below:

Photo taken with the new Honor 90. Photo credit: Amy Davies. REA-NX9 · f/1.9 · 1/950s · 6.12mm · ISO50

Photo credit: Amy Davies. REA-NX9 · f/1.9 · 1/100s · 6.12mm · ISO640

Photo credit: Amy Davies. REA-NX9 · f/1.9 · 1/100s · 6.12mm · ISO1000

