The Honor 90, which was released in the UK and Europe earlier this year, is also coming to India on September 14. This mid-range smartphone features a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera and a 50MP front camera. The smartphone also comes with an upgraded Portrait mode and uses AI for video denoising and for assisting users to generate social media-ready 15-second videos.
In the UK and Europe, the Honor 90 can be bought on the Honor website in the UK and Europe for £449/€550 (8+256GB) and £499/€600 (12+256GB).
Honor 90 key features:
- Includes a 200MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP front camera
- Up to 12+512GB storage option
- Quad-Curved Floating Screen
- 5000Ah battery
Want to know more? Read our full Honor 90 review.
See some photos AP staff have taken with this smartphone below:
