We’ve found the OM System TG-7, a compact camera which is currently the best waterproof camera, available to buy for only £365 on Amazon UK as part of Amazon Prime Day – a huge saving over the £499 RRP price!

The OM System TG-7 is the latest waterproof compact camera from OM System (formerly Olympus), and offers 4K video as well as a range of advanced photography features, including impressive macro performance, and raw support, as we found out in our TG-7 review.

In the US, you can also save on the camera. It can be found for $499 on Amazon US, with $50 off from the $549.99 RRP.

Key Features

12MP 1/2.33inch BSI CMOS Sensor

4x optical zoom lens, f/2.0-4.9, 24-100mm equivalent

In-body image stabilisation (CMOS shift, up to 2.5stops)

3inch screen, 1040K

15m waterproof

Drop/Shock/Dust/Freezeproof

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

GPS, Elevation, Temperature

OM System Tough TG-7. A fish in water. Photo Joshua Waller TG-7 · f/2 · 1/30s · 4.5mm · ISO200

