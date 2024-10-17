The results of the sixth round of our prestigious Amateur Photographer of the Year competition are in! Patrick Reilly wins the top place in this round with an eye-catching portrait portrait of two red-haired boys, with Yousef Naser coming first in the Young APOY competition. Here are the top ten images uploaded to Photocrowd from APOY Round Six, People, with comments by the AP team and our guest judge.

Portraiture is always a challenge. It can be easy to become overwhelmed by our own desire for creativity, or distracted by the technicalities of studio flash, or confused by the matter of controlling natural light. There’s potential to forget there’s an individual in front of the camera who needs directing. A successful portrait has an edge – a certain something that, in a split second, reveals some small detail or nuance about the person. It’s a wonderfully fulfilling, creative genre, and the top ten images in this month’s round all succeed on a range of levels.

APOY Round Six People Results

Winner, APOY People – Patrick Reilly, Ireland 100pts

Fujifilm X-Pro2, 23mm, 1/320sec at f/8, ISO 1600

Image: Patrick Reilly

There’s so much to enjoy about this hugely eye-catching portrait. Needless to say, our attention is drawn first to the boys’ flame-red curls, placed so well against the blue backdrop. From here, we are drawn to their demeanour. Not only are they dressed like adults, but also there is a maturity and assuredness to them that Patrick has captured beautifully. He has done well to make the boys feel so relaxed and comfortable with being photographed, which is one of the most crucial elements of a successful people shot. It leaves us wanting to know more about them, too, and you can’t ask for much more than that.

2. Jevgenijs Scolokovs, Latvia 90pts

Canon EOS 5D, 135mm, 1/2500sec at f/2, ISO 100

Image: Jevgenijs Scolokovs

Guest judge Carolyn Mendelsohn says: ‘I couldn’t resist this wonderful photograph. It creates a strange, slightly unsettling scene that draws me back again and again. The story is intriguing and the photograph conceptual and well crafted. Who is the woman knitting on a sofa outside? The domestic imagery captivates me, contrasting sharply with the external harsh weather around her. It is a portrait but at the same time much more.

‘This composition has an intentionally surreal quality, but it is perfectly balanced. The umbrella blowing away, the older woman knitting on a sofa – something that typically belongs indoors – alongside a teddy bear, all evoke a sense of domesticity. Like a still from a film, it raises questions instead of providing answers, inviting us to delve deeper into its narrative.

‘There’s a quietness to the scene; it doesn’t shout, but rather beckons us to explore further. ‘What do I love about it? The story, the surreal quality and

the striking juxtaposition of the domestic setting against the outside world.’

3. Al Stuart, UK 80pts

Nikon D5, 24-70mm at 40mm, 1/125sec at f/5, ISO 100

Image: Al Stuart

The judges enjoyed the strong concept of this studio shot (which was taken in Al’s kitchen, which shows you don’t need to go to the effort of hiring a studio space to make good images). Despite how busy the background is, our eye goes straight to the model’s face, with her neutral expression, first. It’s as if she’s simply glanced up from the news story that was commanding her attention. Her pose is relaxed, and the three-quarter angle helps to emphasise that. While the intention is clearly to convey an obsession with the news, given that most of us now consume our headlines electronically, there’s also a nostalgic feel to the image that makes it stand out.

Al’s image was the highest camera club scorer in this round!

4. Peyman Naderi, Iran 70pts

Sony A7R Mark III, 24-70mm at 70mm, 1/160sec at f/5.6, ISO 64

Image: Peyman Naderi

Peyman is a regular in the people and portraits category, and this is another example of one of his mysterious and intriguing portraits, which is immaculately produced, as always. The woman’s hand is placed perfectly – we can almost feel her eyes burning through it. The styling is stunning, too, with the costume and hair contributing to the scene as much as the model and pose. It’s like an imagined still from a fairytale or a myth, and the audience is invited to construct their own story.

5. Paul Nash, UK 60pts

Fujifilm X100V, 23mm, 1/500sec at f/5.6, ISO 160

Image: Paul Nash

This is a great example of spotting the light first, composing the shot, and then waiting for the right person to walk into it. The curved triangular shape that almost fills the frame is a strong compositional tool, and the shadow being entirely contained in it is an example of great timing. The B&W conversion is the ideal treatment for this image, too.

6. Laura Allegri, Italy 50pts

Canon EOS M50 MkII, 18-150mm at 29mm, 1/800sec at f/10, ISO 500

Image: Laura Allegri

Looking for motifs that repeat throughout the frame is a great photographic device, and it’s the recurrence of the colour red in this image that gives it impact. The hat, the cardigan, the half-painted wall behind, the dots on the woman’s bag and even the poster’s typography all combine to create a coherent whole. Although it looks like a candid, it could just as easily have been set up, which makes it all the more interesting.

7. Dominic Beaven, UK 45pts

Sony A7 Mark III, 35mm, 1/13sec at f/8, ISO 200

Image: Dominic Beaven

The range of styles in this year’s top ten is fascinating, and here we have another example of a stylised shot that tells a story. Dominic says it’s part of a narrative about obsession with social media, and the slumped pose suggests something about its negative impact. The set has been beautifully constructed, and the model well styled, too, with her green dress standing out strongly.

8. Graeme Youngson, UK 40pts

Fujifilm X-Pro3, 35mm, 1/500sec at f/7.1, ISO 800

Image: Graeme Youngson

Graeme is another regular name on the results pages of APOY, and here we have a typically witty observation from him. Taken during an Extinction Rebellion protest, the juxtaposition of the formal stances and uniforms of the police officers against the costumed woman is a powerful one – the common link between them being the wearing of the masks.

9. Kelly Beckta, UK 35pts

Sony A7R Mark II, 35mm, 1/160sec at f/2.8, ISO 1600

Image: Kelly Beckta

The artificial light in this shot casts a gorgeous glow, directing our attention first to the poster of Che Guevara, second to the barber, and only third to his client. The light also does just enough to pick out the rudimentary nature of the barber’s workplace, giving us an insight into the conditions in which he lives and operates. It’s moment that manages to be both quiet and revealing.

10. Erika Howard, UK 30pts

Fujifilm X-T2, 56mm, 1/125sec at f/1.2, ISO 1000

Image: Erika Howard

Taken in Benin, this portrait is memorable for its simplicity. Shooting against a plain background takes our attention straight to the python, before going to the man’s somewhat benign expression. The fact that he is looking out of the frame lends an element of mystery, and the shape created by the snake makes it almost like a headdress of sorts. Spend time with the image and you then start to take in the scars on the man’s face and the subtle detail of his clothing. Depth of field is spot on, too.

Young APOY People Winner

Yousef Naser, Egypt 100pts

Fujifilm X-T3, 18-55mm, 1/125sec at f/14, ISO 640

Image: Yousef Naser

Once again, Yousef Naser is making a huge impact in Young APOY. This may be the first category he’s won this year (he took the overall title in both 2022 and 2023), but he’s been placed in the top ten in every round so far – the most consistent results of any entrant. With this image, which seven of the nine judges placed in their top ten, the side lighting in this image is sublime, picking out the details in the fisherman’s net, as well as his hand and facial features.

The catchlight in his eyes is perfect, and is an essential element to make his direct stare at the lens even stronger. The muted colours complement each other beautifully and allow us to concentrate on the subject’s somewhat inscrutable expression. Yousef has a great future ahead of him, and we can’t wait to see where he goes next with his photography.

See more from Young APOY

Camera Club competition

Tracey Small, UK 10pts

Fujifilm X-T4, 35mm, 1/250sec at f/2.8, ISO 160

Image: Tracey Small

Tracey has earned ten points both for herself and for Launceston Camera Club with her creative portrait that has been extremely well captured and processed. The models’ expressions complement the softness of the scene, and the tones have been very well managed. Well worthy of the shortlist.

The APOY 2024 leaderboards after APOY, People

As we move into the second half of this year’s competition, things are tighter than ever at the top of the APOY leaderboard, with only 60 points separating first and joint 11th places. No fewer than five entrants share sixth place, demonstrating just how close everything is. In Young APOY, Yousef Naser (this round’s winner) and previous winner Lucy Monckton are fighting for top spot, and with four rounds to go, anything could happen. As far as the camera clubs go, Plymouth is flying, at nearly 200 points ahead of its nearest rival. Can anyone catch them? Only time will tell!

Winning kit from Camera Centre UK

What gear did our top ten photographers use?

In third place, Al Stuart used a Nikkor 24-70mm F2.8E AF-S ED VR for his studio portrait. This fast-aperture, flagship standard zoom was the first Nikkor lens to feature an Aspherical Extra-Low Dispersion (ASP/ED) element. It also promises up to four stops of Vibration Reduction and in its five-star review in AP it was said that ‘the speed of AF acquirement is truly impressive’. This excellent lens can be found at Camera Centre UK for £1,999.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR

Taking seventh place, Dominic Beaven’s portrait was shot using a Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art. Constructed with 15 elements arranged in 11 groups, with aspherical elements maintaining sharpness to the edges of the frame, there’s also a rounded 11-blade iris to ensure attractive bokeh. Taking five stars when reviewed in AP, it was described as a ‘high-quality workhorse’. This impressive lens can be found at Camera Centre UK for £769.

Sigma 35mm f1.4 DG DN Art

Graeme Youngson’s candid shot was awarded eighth place and was shot using a Fujifilm XF 35mm F2 R WR. In another five-star review, this lens has nine elements in six groups, plus nine diaphragm blades and an aperture range of f/2 to f/16. It was described as ‘an incredibly powerful lens that looks great, feels great and has the performance to match’. Pick this lens up at Camera Centre UK for £359.

To see the full range, visit www.cameracentreuk.com

See more from APOY here.

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.