Tate has announced its programme of exhibitions for 2025 across Tate Modern, Tate Britain and Tate St Ives. The programme includes a vast range of mediums and huge blockbuster shows such as Lee Miller, the largest retrospective of multidisciplinary surrealist photographer Lee Miller.

Photography exhibitions coming to Tate in 2025:

Lee Miller

Tate Britain

2 October 2025 – 15 February 2026

Ticket prices TBC

Lee Miller will be given the most extensive retrospective of her photography ever staged in the UK. A trailblazing surrealist and an acclaimed fashion and war photographer, Miller’s extraordinary career will be explored through 250 images, including some never previously displayed.

Lee Miller, Model with lightbulb, Vogue Studio, London, England c.1943 © Lee Miller Archives, England 2024. All rights reserved. leemiller.co.uk

Global Pictorialism

4 December 2025 – 25 May 2026

Ticket prices TBC

Bringing together over 50 artists from Shanghai to Sydney, New York to Cape Town and Brazil to Singapore, this exhibition takes an inclusive look at the history of art photography and the international movement which first transformed the camera into an artistic tool from the 1880s to the 1960s.

Global Pictorialism Luo Bonian, Drawing Water from a Well series, May 1932 ©️ Luo Bonian, Courtesy of Luo Bonian Art Foundation and Three Shadows +3 Gallery

