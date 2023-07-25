Tamron has announced that it’s now developing a Nikon Z-mount version of the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD lens, a lens released in E-Mount, and priced at $1899 / £1599. The lens is due to be launched in Autumn, 2023. Could it be one of the best Z-mount lenses?

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058)

The Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058) is the “World’s first mirrorless zoom lens with a maximum wide-open aperture of F2” according to Tamron. The firm claims that it will be ideal for travel photography, thanks to its broad zoom range and 33cm minimum focus distance.

It’s also got a moisture-resistant construction, fluorine coating, and a hood locking mechanism.

Tamron Lens Utility software

Like other Tamron lenses, it will also be compatible with the Tamron Lens Utility software. Via an optional USB connector cable, users will be able to adjust several aspects of their operation. It’ll be possible to customise the Focus Set button between an array of handy options, including the ability to set two preset focus distances and shift focus between them; to jump to a specific preset focus point; to select between AF and MF; and to switch the focus ring to setting the aperture instead. In addition users will be able to customise exactly how manual focus operates, and update the lens’s firmware if required.

