Bored with the conventional, squeaky clean digital approaches to portrait photography and keen to have a go at something different? Try your hand at Wet Plate Collodion photography

The Societies of Photographers (The Societies) is running a full-day Wet Plate Collodion photography workshop. While several big name photographers have successfully experimented with Wet Plate Collodion photography, notably Sally Mann, it is not an easy process to get to grips with for the uninitiated.

The look of Wet Plate Collodion photography is striking and hard to replicate digitally

Wet Plate Collodion photography, which hit its peak of popularity in the mid to later 19th century, requires the photographic materials to be coated, sensitised, exposed and developed in around 15 minutes.

The analogue photography revival has helped to renew interest in Wet Plate Collodion photography, also known as the Wet Plate process. Furthermore, the unique look of Wet Plate Collodion photography is still quite hard to replicate with photo-editing software unless you are highly skilled at Photoshop.

The Societies one-day workshop on Wet Plate Collodion photography is run by Tom Lee, FRPS, an expert in the field, and takes place at Cambrian Photography, Colwyn Bay, North Wales on Tuesday August 8th.

One of Tom’s previous workshops on Wet Plate Collodion photography

Participants will be able to take and develop their own portraits, using Tom’s 5 x 4-inch large format camera, and can take home the fruits of their labour.

Tom will be using his Intrepid large-format camera for the Wet Plate Collodion photography workshop

This workshop is open to all photographers, and there’s no need for darkroom experience or to be a member of The Societies of Photographers. It is limited to just 10 participants, so booking early is recommended, and the cost is £100 including lunch and refreshments.

