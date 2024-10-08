As we continue to reiterate, not everyone needs or wants a larger full-frame sensor, and there is lots of life left in the Micro Four Thirds cameras championed by OM System, and to a lesser extent, Panasonic

One of the best cameras from OM System, the company formerly known as Olympus, is the OM-5. We’ve found the OM System OM-5 with the high-quality M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm PRO lens reduced to £1099 for Amazon Prime Day, down from £1244.35. So you save just over £145.

OM System OM-5 in hand – Photo: Jeremy Waller

With an unmatched lens range, we loved this versatile and impressive camera when it was released, as it produces great quality photos at very good prices. It is capable of good video too and the weather-sealing is a big bonus for nature and landscape photographers, especially at this time of year.

Not only that, but the camera looks great, too, with tasteful retro styling. When reviewed, the OM System OM-5 got the rare accolade of five stars.

In the US, you can also save on the camera. It can be found for $1299.99 on Amazon US, down from $1599.99. That’s an even better saving of $300!

OM System OM-5 key features

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! *Amazon Prime is a paid for service, so charges will apply after the 30-day trial.

Find more amazing deals on our deals page.