The continued strong demand for top-end mirrorless cameras means that some good deals are to be had on APS-C models. The Canon EOS R7 is one of the best examples on the market, and is particularly good for wildlife and action photography.

The Canon EOS R7 was one of the first EOS R cameras with an APS-C sensor and while it is a few years old now, the EOS R7 still appeals as fast crop-sensor camera that won’t weigh you or your wallet down.

The Canon EOS R7 with the 18-150mm lens

As we said in our review of the Canon EOS R7 and buyers guide to the best Canon mirrorless cameras, the AF tracking is very impressive, and in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) is a real bonus.

The IBIS system can deliver up to 8 stops of compensation, and there is also has automatic horizon correction, which saves time and frustration when you edit shots.

The body is lightweight and well-balanced, and has weather-sealing – another big advantage for wildlife and bird photography fans. The sensor delivers plenty of resolution, too.

Canon EOS R7 key features

32.5MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (extended)

30fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle LCD

Amazon UK customers can now pick up the Canon EOS R7 with the versatile RF-S 18-150mm lens for a competitive £1599. This is the lowest price for a year!

US customers who can live without the lens can get the Canon EOS R7 for $1399.

Further reading

