Whatever camera you shoot with, be it a DSLR or a mirrorless model, there are lots of great photo contests to enter. Do well, and it can really raise your profile as a photographer.

So all due congratulations go to Flora Tomlinson-Pilley, 21, who has been named the winner of the inaugural CEWE Student Photography Award, organised by the German photo-printing giant.

Flora, who is currently studying Natural History Photography at Falmouth University, beat over 750 other entries with her image of dolphin’s beak is about to break the surface of the water. The winning photograph was taken with a Canon EOS R5 and RF 100-500mm lens, impressing the judges with its incredible timing and technical skill.

Flora receives her award from Dale Orton, head of photo quality and culture at CEWE

Flora’s prize include a Fujifilm X-T30 II camera with accessories from London Camera Exchange, plus support from CEWE to organise a solo exhibition and work experience with the company’s photo team in Oldenburg, Germany.

The CEWE Student Photography Award forms part of the world’s largest free photography competition, the CEWE Photo Award, which invites photographers of all levels to submit and showcase their work. You can enter here until 31 May.

