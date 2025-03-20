A student photographer from Northumberland has been named the monthly Young Talent winner of the global photography competition, the CEWE Photo Award, for a charming dog portrait taken with a Nikon D850 DSLR.

21-year-old Demmi Havenhand from Bedlington, Northumberland, received this month’s recognition and prize for her photo of a cocker spaniel called Ralph. Demmi used a Nikon D850 with a 24-70mm lens and a single light to create a soft background that brings out the smallest details of the handsome hound.

Ralph helps Demmi win big

The camera’s fast focus and high image quality made it ideal for capturing Ralph’s playful expression and the texture of his fur, while the lens allowed her to keep the focus on him and let the background fade.

The monthly prize includes a £100 CEWE voucher and recognition across the company’s channels, highlighting Demmi’s photography skills and creative vision.

Demmi is a photography student studying at Newcastle College University Centre. With a lifelong love for animals – particularly dogs – and a passion for photography since the age of 16, she discovered the perfect way to combine these two interests at a young age.

Demmi has a bright future in photography

Now, at just 21 years old, Demmi has already earned widespread recognition for her talent, winning a number of awards, including the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards, and now the monthly winner of the CEWE Photo Award.

Well done to Demmi; it’s another reminder that DSLRs are still very capable tools for winning through in competitions, and that inspiration can be found close to home.

Why not enter the CEWE contest yourself?

The CEWE Photo Award is an annual global photography competition that invites photographers of all levels to submit photos to showcase their work and talent. This year, the CEWE Photo Award is centred around the theme ‘our world is beautiful’. Entries are open until 31 May 2025, with worldwide monthly winners chosen each month until the competition closes.

