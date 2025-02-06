The Panasonic Lumix GH7 is among the best Panasonic cameras – the best Micro Four Thirds camera for video. And it comes with a Leica 12-60mm f/2.8-4 lens which includes a raft of features optimised for 4K video recording, like a continuously adjustable aperture diaphragm. It’s a pretty sweet deal as far as deals go, particularly if you’re interested in video.

Usually priced at £2499.99 from Amazon UK, this star camera and lens kit’s price has taken a nosedive and is available for £2255.44. There aren’t that many left at this price, so I’d hurry if you’re interested!

If you’re in the US and do want to buy the GH7 and Leica lens combo, it’s $2597.99 from Amazon US – with a slightly smaller discount.

Panasonic Lumix GH7 at a glance:

$1,998 / £2,000 body-only

$2,600 / £2,500 with 12-60mm F2.8-4

25.2MP BSI-CMOS Four Thirds-type sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (standard)

Up to 75fps shooting

3.68m-dot, 0.8x OLED viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot fully articulated/tilting LCD

5.7K 60fps, C4K 120fps, FHD 240fps video

5-axis in-body stabilisation, 7.5 stops

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.

