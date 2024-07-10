The Sony ZV-E10 II is a new Sony camera, designed for video, vlogging and content creation. It offers a new 26MP APS-C CMOS sensor with a faster readout speed, LUT support, full touchscreen control, and uses the NP-FZ100 battery for improved battery life.

In addition, the Sony E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II has been announced, it’s a compact APS-C power zoom lens which will be available separately or as part of the ZV-E10 II’s lens kit. The upgraded kit lens is lightweight and offers improved autofocus and video performance compared to the first generation.

Prices are as follows:

Sony ZV-E10 II body price: £950 / €1100 (Ireland)

Sony E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II lens price: £290 / €330 (Ireland)

Sony Body + lens kit: £1050 / €1200 (Ireland)

Both products will be available at the end of July 2024.

At a glance:

26MP EXMOR R CMOS, (23.3 x 15.5 mm) sensor

Sensitivity ISO 100-32000 (standard), ISO 100-102,400 (extended)

Continuous shooting up to 11fps

3in 1.037m dot articulated touchscreen

759 phase detection AF points

4K 60p video, Full HD up to 120p

External mic 3.5mm

Power NP-FZ100, 610 shots with LCD

Weight 292g (inc battery and SD card)

From Sony: July 10, 2024, Sony today launches the ZV-E10 II, the second generation of the top selling mirrorless ZV-E10 camerai. The original ZV-E10 is a staple in Sony’s ZV content creation camera series, designed to provide an easy, compact, and versatile tool for content creators of any level. The new ZV-E10 II maintains all the features creators love about the original, such as Creative Looks, Product Showcase Setting, Background Defocus function and the vari-angle flip screen and builds on it to increase sophistication and ease of use.

The ZV-E10 II ’s internal hardware has been improved from its predecessor with an upgraded 26 megapixel (MP) (approx. effective) Exmor R™ CMOS sensor and adoption of Sony’s latest BIONZ XR™ image processing engine. A few additional updates to this model include improved autofocus and video capturing capabilities: Cinematic Vlog Settingii, a new vertical format user interface (UI), an upgraded large-capacity battery Sony Z battery for improved stamina and improved connectivity for easy live streaming and data transfer. It is compact and lightweight, and fits into a creator’s hand with ease, weighing in at approximately 377 gramsiii.

In addition, the E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II is announced, a compact APS-C power zoom lens which will be available separately or as part of the ZV-E10 II ’s lens kit. The upgraded kit lens is lightweight and offers improved autofocus (AF) and video performance compared to the first-generation model.

“From the beginning, the goal of the Sony ZV line was to create cameras that produced high-quality results while being extremely easy to use. Today, the ZV line continues to uphold that standard, but we’re taking it a step further,” says Yann Salmon Legagneur, Head of IP&S Marketing, Sony Europe. “Our aim with the advancements of the ZV-E10 II is to inspire creators to develop or recreate their own unique style through features like personalised Creative Looks and Cinematic Vlog Setting. We are committed to continually evolving our technology to help creators of all skill levels bring their visions to life.”

Create Your Own Photos and Video Aesthetics

The ZV-E10 II features two key functions designed to produce premium-looking content straight from the camera, Creative Looks and Cinematic Vlog Setting. When shooting videos and still images, users can instantly enhance their images by selecting from ten Creative Look options: Standard (ST), Portrait (PT), Neutral (NT), Vivid (VV), Vivid 2 (VV2), Film (FL), Instant (IN), Soft Highkey (SH), Black & White (BW), and Sepia (SE). Each of these looks are further customisable and can be edited through eight different parameters, allowing creators to fine-tune their content. Once customised, a creator can save six personal custom styles directly is camera for easy and reuse.

The ZV-E10 II allows creators to producer premium, cinematic video content with a single touch using the Cinematic Vlog Setting. This feature automatically adjusts the aspect ratio, frame rate, and AF transition speed to optimal settings for cinematic video capture. Additionally, Creators can enhance their footage by selecting from five “Looks” such as S-Cinetone™ that enhances skin tones, and applying one of four “Moods”iv, that emphasise specific colors, offering extensive options to maximise creative expression.

Designed with Environmentally Friendly Principles in Mind

The ZV-E10 II camera body is made from recycled materials, including SORPLAS™xvi, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing functionality. The individual packaging is made from Sony’s unique recycled paper “Original Blended Material” that uses materials such as bamboo, sugar cane fiber, and recycled paper collected from the market. Over the past 11 years, Sony has replaced approximately 395 tonsxvii of virgin plastic with recycled plastic in digital cameras and digital video cameras.

Main Features of the Versatile E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II

The E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II is Sony’s 75th E-mount lens and an ideal kit lens solution for the new ZV-E10 II due to its compact size and versatile range (35 mm full-frame equivalent focal length: 24-75 mm). High resolution performance is achieved by four aspherical elements and one ED (Extra low Dispersion) element in an effective optical design. With a minimum focusing distance of 9.8 inch (0.25 m) (wide)/ 11.8 inch (0.30 m) (tele) and maximum magnification of 0.215x, the E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II offers versatile close-up performance to capture details. The E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II retracts to a total length of approximately 1.25 inches (31.3mm) when camera power is turned off. Due to its diminutive size and low weight of approximately 3.8 oz. (107 grams), it is a portable lens that can support day-to-day shooting.

Smooth, useful power zoom is ideal for movie shooting, and AF is available even while zooming. Built-in optical stabilisation works with in-body stabilisationxviii, including Active Mode, to minimise blur in movies. The E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II supports in-body breathing compensationxix to minimise shifts in angle of view while focusing for smooth, stable footage.

Pricing and Availability

The ZV-E10 II and E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II will be available at the end of July 2024. ZV-E10 II will be approximately £950 / €1100. The E PZ 16-50MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II will be approximately £290 / €330. The body and lens kit will be approximately £1050 / €1200.

