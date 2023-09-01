Sony has launched their latest compact flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 V. While it may be a camera down from the previous version, this phone’s dual camera system is backed up by a larger 52MP sensor, the same Exmor T for mobile sensor used in the flagship Sony Xperia 1 V.

The smartphone’s dual camera lens on the back have three focal lengths: 16mm, 24mm and 48mm. It also comes with a new Bokeh Mode for portrait shooting, a selection of colour presets as well as a Video Creator App with a dedicated voice recording mic. Sony has put the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in it and the phone has 8GB+128GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot.

The Sony Xperia 5V comes in Black, Platinum Silver and Blue and will be available starting in late September for £849 (UK SIM-free)/€999. It is also available from 28 September to buy in a launch bundle with WH-CH720N Sony headphones.

