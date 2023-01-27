So.co’s new Music Photographer of the Year awards is now open for entries. This new competition, sponsored by Affinity Photo, aims to discover and celebrate the best music photographers around the world.

The deadline for submission and public voting both close on 15 March 2023. Winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on 27 March 2023. For more information visit: https://so.co/.

From So.co:

Music-storytelling platform So.co today announces the inaugural So.co Music Photographer of the Year awards, sponsored by Affinity Photo – a brand-new competition that aims to unearth and celebrate the world’s brightest music photographers. The competition is now open, welcoming photographers of all abilities to enter, with submission guidelines and further information available at https://so.co/.

So.co connects photographers, fans and musicians with images and stories from concerts, festivals and events, offering fans exclusive access to incredible events in music from around the world – moments that only artists can capture. Now, born out of a desire to champion the often unsung heroes behind the lens, it is proud to reveal the So.co Music Photographer Of the Year awards, featuring six categories that span across the various areas of music photography and the wider industry.

Vince Bannon, So.Co CEO & Co-founder says, “At So.co, we believe the art of music photography should be celebrated. We started So.co to do just that, I’m therefore thrilled to announce our inaugural So.co Music Photographer of the Year awards and super excited to see where the event takes our fantastic community of creators.”

So.co invites professional and emerging photographers to enter the two open-entry categories, the ‘So.Co Image of Music Award’, sponsored by LD Comms, and the prestigious ‘Photographer of the Year Award’, sponsored by Affinity Photo – with the latter initially being public voted to draw up the shortlist, before the overall winner is selected by So.co’s panel of industry heavyweights and legends.

The four other categories are the ‘So.co Legend Award’, ‘Independent Venue Of The Year’, sponsored by Independent Venue Week, ‘Product of the Year’, and ‘The “Must See” Artist of the Year’.

Entries are now open, with the deadline for submission and public voting both closing on 15th March 2023. Winners will be revealed at the award ceremony taking place at 21 SOHO, London, on 27th March 2023.

“Shining a light on the amazing work of music photographers around the world has always been what so.co is all about”, says Adam Perry, So.Co Head Of Partnerships (UK).“From tiny club gigs to the biggest festivals, these creatives work tirelessly to create the image of music, and with the So.co photographer of the year awards, we want to recognise the talent, the dedication and the relentless pursuit of the perfect image that drives the photographers that we all love.”

For further information and to enter, head to https://so.co/.

Related articles:

How to photograph events and music

Guide to Portrait photography

Best photography competitions to enter in 2023

Best photography exhibitions to see in 2023

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.