With so much attention on mirrorless cameras at the moment, there are good deals to be had on DSLR cameras and lenses.

One of the best deals we’ve found today is on the Samyang 24mm f/1.4 ED AS UMC, a fast manual focus lens for Nikon mount – it’s compatible with Nikon FX (full frame) plus Nikon DX cameras in crop mode and the venerable Nikon 1 mirrorless model.

If you use the lens on a DX format camera, the focal length is approximately 35mm and the maximum aperture around f/2.

Samyang 24mm f/1.4 ED AS UMC: not manual labour

The 24mm focal length is handy for landscapes, a genre where many photographers still prefer to focus manually, particularly with long exposures – so the lack of AF shouldn’t be a major headache if you fall into this category.

As we mentioned in our original review, a ridged focus ring makes manual focussing easier, and focus distances are clearly marked around the middle of the lens barrel. Our reviewer Tim Coleman described the lens as ‘simply excellent.’

The Samyang 24mm f/1.4 ED AS UMC lens

Samyang 24mm f/1.4 ED AS UMC key features

Nikon 1, Nikon DX, Nikon FX, Nikon F mount

13 lens elements in 12 groups (four are low dispersion (ED) elements and two are Aspherical)

Eight diaphragm blades for a near circular aperture

77mm filter size

680g weight, 97x83mm

The Samyang 24mm f/1.4 ED AS UMC is currently onsale at Amazon UK for £417.65, the lowest price in a year.