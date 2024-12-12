Whether you use a mirrorless or a DSLR camera, independent lens maker Sigma has had a busy year – and 2025 sounds like it’s going to be an interesting one, too.

Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki recently teased an interesting sounding new lens in a wide-ranging, year-end interview with Sigma UK’s Tim Berry. When asked about forthcoming releases, he replied: ‘one of the products that excites me a lot, is a telephoto lens that has never existed before. Sports photographers and wildlife photographers might be very excited about the lens.’

While he wouldn’t reveal when the lens will be released, Japan’s biggest camera show, CP+, is taking place in Yokohama from February 27th to March 2nd – so more details could emerge there.

Japan’s huge CP+ show, where more details of the new lens may emerge.

Currently, Sigma’s longest telephoto lenses for mirrorless cameras are the 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS, 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS and 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS, all for L and Sony E-mount.

Sigma: local heroes

Yamaki-san also revealed the rationale for continuing to make lenses in Aizu, Japan rather than in other countries with cheaper labour costs, citing the pool of experienced local staff, abundant clean water for manufacturing and the company’s commitment to its workers.

Sigma has been making lenses in Aizu, about 180 miles north of Tokyo, since 1968. Image credit: Sigma

In other interesting nuggets, he agreed it was ‘logical’ for photographers to buy an appealing lens first and decide on the camera body later, and seemed sanguine about the impact of AI on his business.

‘AI pictures all look similar as they draw on a database, while each photographer has their own style and tries to be unique and innovative. I am not sure fine art photography, for example, is a good match with AI technology. Photography has a long history, and people always admire the picture that looks ‘real’ – I do not expect too much from AI.’

You can watch the full interview below on the YouTube link below – where Yamaki san also reveals his favourite photographers and love of Scottish rock bands including Deacon Blue, Primal Scream and Aztec Camera (fun fact: ‘Aztec Camera’ was the internal code name for the original Sigma DP1).

