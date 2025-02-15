If you want to try out your travel photography skills in some new destinations this year, Morocco is hard to beat, combining historic cities with dramatic and diverse landscapes.

It is surprising how many photographers never get past Marrakesh, however, and while there is a lot to shoot in this most vibrant and colourful city, there is so much more to Morocco – from the stunning Atlas mountains to the refreshing Atlantic cost, down to the Sahara desert in the south of the country.

To help widen people’s perceptions and get visitors to go beyond the usual destinations, TripAdvisor has teamed up with the Moroccan Tourist Board to organise a free exhibition called Tripadvisor x Morocco: Behind the Lens, next the London Eye near Waterloo station.

As well delicious, warming (and free) Moroccan mint tea, it’s a great chance to get inspired by the work of three photographers featured in the show. These include Hind Bouqartacha, a Moroccan photographer and videographer based in the city of Rabat. Hind eloquently described to me the many attraction of Rabat, a city which many readers might not even realise is the capital city of Morocco (not Marrakesh).

Hind at the exhibition, showing her striking images of her home town, Rabat

Rabat combines centuries of history with some fantastic modern architecture, including the largest tower in North Africa, but is surprisingly chilled out for a capital city, according to Hind.

Win a luxury trip to Morocco

Also on display are the photographs of Imane Djamil, a self-taught, Casablanca-based visual storyteller who co-founded the KOZ Collective in 2020. Her work has been exhibited internationally, including at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris and the Sharjah Biennale, next door to Dubai in UAE.

Rajaâ Khenoussi, meanwhile, is based in Tangier, another highly photogenic Moroccan city. Rajaâ is currently working on long-term projects that focus on marginalised communities and how they are coming up with ingenious ways to deal with long-term problems.

The show might be in chilly London, but suddenly you are transported to Morocco (and the free mint tea is delicious)

Tripadvisor x Morocco: Through the Lens takes place at Queen’s Walk, Southbank, London, and closes on 16 February (tomorrow). It is open from 10am-5pm and entry is free (you don’t need to book either). You can also enter a free competition to win a five-star holiday in Morocco – full details here.