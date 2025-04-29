Adobe MAX London took place at the end of last week, with the software giant revealing more about how it’s making Photoshop and Lightroom easier to use for photographers wanting to edit their work.

We can now share our exclusive videos from Adobe MAX London, kicking off with a demonstration of some of the exciting new editing features in Photoshop (see our show report for a more detailed explanation of these).

Needless to say many of these new features are also powered by AI, with AI-powered editing tools now an essential part of Adobe’s strategy to keep abreast of intense competition.

Adobe MAX London has now become a key show for the company to announce updates to its huge range of software

Photoshop: time for Actions

Photoshop is not the easiest program for photographers to get to grips with, particularly if you have only started using it recently, so the new Actions Panel in particular should make life easier.

Actions have been around for a while, and are basically time-saving ‘scripts’ designed to automate common editing jobs – but the ‘reimagined’ Actions Panel has now been greatly expanded and made much more intuitive.

As well as recommending edits after analysing an image you load into Photoshop – advising you to lift the exposure, for example – the new Actions are searchable, and respond to text prompts in normal, everyday English. So you don’t need to worry about not having the right jargon, such as ‘bokeh’ or differential focus.

More intuitive colour editing tools are also a key announcement at Adobe MAX London

While the new Actions Panel is still at the beta stage, it already can be used to streamline and speed up your editing workflow. The new colour-editing and selection tools also promise to be big time savers, with AI making short work of even very complex jobs like selecting hair or the strings in a tennis racket.

Watch the video on Photoshop’s new features from Adobe MAX London below

Stephen Nielsen from Adobe kicks things off with Photoshop, revealing the new Actions Panel, the easier selection tools and how Adobe has streamlined the whole process of editing colours in an image.

See how Lightroom’s becoming easier for landscape photographers

Lightroom also gets some interesting updates too, the most significant being easy automatic masking of common objects in landscapes, such as trees and water. In the video below, Ben Wardle from Adobe reveals how easy it’s now become to edit your landscape images quickly using the Select Landscape tools.

And not forgetting the changes to Lightroom Mobile…

The Lightroom Mobile app has come on in leaps and bounds since Adobe MAX in the US last September, making it one of the best ways to edit and enhance images taken on your smartphone. Ben reminds us of the key updates in the video below.

If you’d like to check out other photo editing programs that don’t require a monthly subscription, see our guide.