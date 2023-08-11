The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023 winners have been announced. The overall winner of the competition is Michel Zoghzoghi with a portrait of Max and Alex, two rescue kittens, one seemingly seconds away from surprising the other.

Zoghzoghi is a wildlife photographer from Lebanon and has travelled the world photographing big cats. He said about his winning image, ‘Max and Alex form a lethally cute duo. I had more fun and surprises taking photos of these two characters, than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips.’

© Michel Zoghzoghi/Animal Friends Comedy Pets

‘As a wildlife photographer I never really considered sending photos to a pet competition until I discovered Comedy Pets. It’s witty, it’s fun and the photos are hilarious. I am extremely happy and proud to have won it as all the finalists were really outstanding and some of them made me laugh to tears. Pets are a very, very important part of our families and should be celebrated.’

The Awards were created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, to highlight the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare. As winner of the top prize, Michel won a cash prize of £500, a camera bag from ThinkTank as well as a trophy.

To see more, check out the Comedy Pet Photography Awards website.

