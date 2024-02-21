As part of the Fujifilm X-Summit in Tokyo, Japan, Fujifilm held a special session discussing the design process of the Fujifilm X100 series, and the GFX100 II, and showed the Fujifilm X100V and new X100VI cut in half, letting us see inside the Fujifilm X100VI.

The Fujifilm X100VI was announced yesterday, alongside a Limited Edition version, and updates the camera to a 40.2MP sensor, as well as adding in-body image stabilisation, which is impressive considering the camera is almost identical in dimensions.

Fujifilm X100V (left) and X100VI (right) cameras cut in half. Photo JW

As you can see from the picture(s), it’s quite clear how much technology Fujifilm has packed into the camera. It also appears as though the lens goes inside the Fujifilm X100VI camera body, which you might not have guessed without seeing the camera cut in half.

Fujifilm X100VI At a glance:

$1599 (excluding taxes), £1599, €1799

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

Fixed 35mm equivalent f/2 lens

In-Body Image Stabilisation – 6 stops

Hybrid optical / electronic viewfinder

Two-way tilting touchscreen

6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, and 1080 240p video

Available in silver or black

Fujifilm X100VI in hand. Photo Andy Westlake

