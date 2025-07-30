If you wish to expand your creative arsenal to record video as well as taking great stills – become a ‘content creator’ in other words – there is now a great deal on the Canon EOS R50.

Featuring a 24MP APS-C sensor, up to 15fps shooting and 4K 30p video recording, the Canon EOS R50 is a great buy if you are looking to buy your first standalone camera, or progressing from a smartphone for photos and video.

It is especially handy if you are interested in vlogging and other content creation, and you get a versatile 18-45mm lens as part of today’s deal too. Even if you are not that into video, the EOS R50 is Canon’s best entry level camera, according to our technical editor, Andy Westlake – see his original review.

And there’s more – this bumper offer on Amazon US also includes a tripod, grip, microphone, and wireless remote control, all for the great price of $1029.

EOS R50 key features

24.2MP APS-C sensor

Up to 15fps shooting

4K 30p video recording

2.36m-dot, 0.59x electronic viewfinder

3in vari-angle touchscreen

