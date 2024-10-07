Looking for a great action camera but hoping to spend less than £300? Good news, we’ve found one of the best action cameras – the DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo – priced at £229 at Argos. The camera was priced at just under $400/£400 at launch.
The Standard Combo includes the camera as well as a battery, a horizontal-vertical protective frame, a quick-release adapter mount and more. It is currently priced at $299/£289 from the DJI website.
DJI Osmo Action 4 key features:
- 1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor (10MP stills)
- Full HD to 4K resolution at 120fps
- Waterproof to 18 metres
- Built-in image stabilisation
- 155 degree field of view
The DJI Osmo Action 4 is mostly the same on the outside to the already-great DJI Osmo Action 3. That’s good news for existing Action 3 users, who already have the correct batteries, cages, mounts and other accessories for the Action 4; which can amount to a fair saving. The Osmo Action 4 also retains the magnetic Quick Release design that has proved popular and enables users to switch from regular shooting to a more social media-friendly portrait format orientation.
Where it improves is image quality. While the older Action 3 packed a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor, the new Action 4 increases this to 1/1.3-inch – the same size sensor that appears in the DJI Air 3 drone. The larger sensor means the pixel size levels up to 2.4μm-equivalent and this should result in better image quality – particularly in low light conditions.
For a super-tough action camera, with a decent battery life, a wide selection of resolutions and frame rates and with a big range of accessories to pair with the camera, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is an excellent choice that will not disappoint.
*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.
